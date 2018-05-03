Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC) and GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre (GCCCAC) hold a workshop on arbitration in maritime and maritime insurance

Working with the GCCCAC, EMAC has set out to bring together the regional maritime and arbitration community to examine arbitration in maritime and maritime insurance during a two day workshop, from 2-3 May at the EMAC premises.

The workshop, conducted in Arabic, aims to provide an insight to dispute resolution in maritime contracts and insurance compensation, looking at global and regulatory challenges that affect dispute resolution within the maritime sector.

“The seminar marks the first in a series of events we plan to hold with GCC Commercial Arbitration Cente. This comes as part of our collaborative efforts in facilitating knowledge sharing, following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) we have signed last year. Our aim is to raise awareness about the importance of maritime arbitration as an effective alternative option in maritime dispute resolution,” said Majid Obaid bin Bashir, Acting Chairman and Secretary General, EMAC.

“It is also our responsibility to prepare and train a generation of qualified legal arbitrators in the sector,” Mr Majid added.

“Arbitration is a significant and a modern necessity in resolving maritime disputes in view of the important role it plays in resolving international trade disputes. It is crucial to provide regional expertise in arbitration and in specific in maritime arbitration taking into consideration the various legal systems and institutions of arbitration,” said Captain Dr. Abdel Amer Al Faraj, Counselor of the United Nations and the British Court.

“The maritime logistics sector continues to be a leader in the logistics industry, due to its low cost, despite the steady growth of other transportation means. This is one of the major contributing factors to the increased role of maritime arbitration and its increased importance as a means to resolve disputes in the maritime trade sector,” he added.

The workshop has attracted legal and commercial participants from sectors ranging from custom institutions, insurance companies, freight forwarders, port authorities, lawyers and legal advisors concerned in maritime arbitration..

Source: EMAC