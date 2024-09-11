Emissions and fuel use slashed in SulNOx generator trial

SulNOx, the greentech innovation company helping industry reduce emissions, lower fuel costs and meet sustainability targets, is pleased to announce the conclusion of a generator-based study, demonstrating unequivocal fuel consumption and emissions reductions.

The study, conducted in partnership with UK based Templant Group (“Templant” https://www.templant.co.uk/), a major heavy equipment rental provider to industry, was undertaken over five weeks at the high security, controlled access premises of Minton Treharne and Davies Ltd (“MTD”). Templant provided and maintained a 100kVA generator, which was operated continuously at an 80% load capacity.

SulNOx technical personnel attended only as observers at the commencement and completion of the evaluation. Emissions analysis was conducted by Socotec, a leading independent, emissions testing specialist.

Established in 1989, Templant is a leading UK provider of temporary equipment rentals, specialising in generators, distribution boards, cables, fuel tanks, load-banks, Stage V engines and battery energy storage. Templant organised fuel deliveries, applied SulNOxEcoTM Diesel Conditioner at a 1:2000 ratio and monitored the load, generator status and fuel usage of the generator, ensuring no break in fuel supply.

Fuel Consumption reduced by 14.5% along with substantial reductions in both greenhouse gases and particulate matter also responsible for both global warming and air quality issues. The key emissions reductions were:

· Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Reduced by 26.7%

· Sulphur Oxide Emissions (SOx) Reduced by 63%

· Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) Reduced by 14%

· Carbon Monoxide (CO) Reduced by 7%

· Black Smoke / Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5) Reduced by more than 96%

Following the successful evaluation, SulNOx Group has partnered with Templant and signed a distribution agreement for Templant to roll out SulNOxEcoTM Conditioner to their clients across the UK. This partnership aims to extend the benefits of reduced fuel consumption and lower emissions to a broader range of applications in heavy plant use and other industrial generator-based scenarios including construction, events and data centres.

The UK power rental market is expected to grow to £325m by 2029 at more than 5% CAGR over the 2022-2029 period, according to Arizton Advisory.

Commenting on the generator study results and partnership, SulNOx Ltd CEO Ben Richardson said:

“These are among SulNOx’s most meaningful results to date and a reaffirmation of testimonials reported by clients globally. A generator, unlike a ship or truck has no external influences (e.g. tide, fuel types or even driving style), therefore we are demonstrating the true effectiveness of SulNOxEcoTM as an instant and meaningful solution to the climate crisis.

This study again demonstrates the versatility of the SulNOxEcoTM product in industrial use cases across different forms of engines, but also opens-up the huge revenue potential in mining, construction and power generation globally.

We are excited to partner with Templant as a respected UK partner to help SulNOx become part of the solution for all industries facing energy challenges: reducing emissions significantly, achieving fuel cost savings and meeting sustainability goals.”

Templant’s MD, Chris Allen added:

“These numbers are very impressive indeed, clearly demonstrating SulNOxEcoTM Conditioner’s effectiveness in reducing fuel consumption and emissions on every measure. Achieving significant reductions in particulate matter and greenhouse gases as a result of the conditioner promoting cleaner and more efficient combustion is a very compelling, instantly deployable proposition for many of our clients who are also concerned with air quality. The added benefit of SulNOx’s lubricant and detergency package in extending the life of an engine and its parts is also hugely valuable to our industry.”

Source: Hydra Strategy Limited