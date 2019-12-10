Emissions In Shipping CML Supports Determination Of Pollutants

Sea transport is the most energy efﬁcient means of transporting goods and merchandise: seagoing ships emit by far the least CO2 per tonne kilometre, compared with aircraft, inland waterway vessels, trains and trucks.

Nevertheless, global shipping causes about 3% of global carbon dioxide emissions, 13% of nitrogen emissions and 15% of sulphur emissions. For this reason, international regulations are increasingly restricting these emissions, which are relevant in terms of quantity, and are setting decreasing limits. However, it is difﬁcult to check compliance with the requirements, as reliable measuring equipment is only available to a very limited extent to date. For the reliable determination of nitrogen and sulphur emissions on board, ashore and from the air, the EU is therefore supporting ﬁve large scale measurement campaigns with funds from the Horizon 2020 research program.

As part of the SCIPPER (Shipping Contributions to Inland Pollution Push for the Enforcement of Regulation) research project, various innovative emission measurement methods, such as satellite- and airborne sensors, modern SO2 sniffers and shipborne measurement methods are being developed and used in a joint campaign to make the measurement results comparable and validable.

The CML has developed an on- board sensor box adapted to the challenges on seagoing vessels for various measurement tasks. Within the framework of the SCIPPER project, this box will be equipped with a measurement sensor system for the determination of nitrogen and sulphur emissions. Depending on its position on the ship, the sensor box allows the measurement of components of the ship‘s exhaust gases as well as background values, such as emissions from neighbouring ships. The SCIPPER project consortium consists of 17 partners from eight countries and is coordinated by the Aristotle University in Thessaloniki. In addition to the Fraunhofer CML, the Helmholtz Association and the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency BSH are involved from Germany.

Source: Fraunhofer