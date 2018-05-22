EMS Chartering moves into new office in Bremen

EMS Chartering’s Bremen office has moved: The team under the leadership of Andreas Walter is now working in new premises in the Konsul-Smidt-Straße 8d. “All we have to do is hang some pictures and then we’re complete“, says Andreas Walter, who is a new member of EMS Chartering’s board since the beginning of the year. The company, headquartered in Leer, which is successfully active in project logistics and chartering since 1984, has a third office in Hamburg.

“At the beginning of the year, we signifcantly strengthened our Bremen office,” says Manfred Müller, Managing Director of EMS Chartering and head of EMS-Fehn-Group, “and we are very happy that Andreas Walter joined our team. He is a highly experienced expert in the feld of deepsea shipping and project logistics.” The commitment in Bremen is a response to a noticeable increase in demand. “Both in the chartering and in global project logistics we are experiencing a signifcant upturn“, says Andreas Walter. “We are working on a number of interesting projects and over the past few weeks we have been able to fnalize some very exciting contracts.”

Source: EMS Chartering