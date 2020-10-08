EMS-FEHN-Group selected by U.S. Navy in Europe

German EMS-Fehn-Group company EMS Shipping & Trading has been awarded as Global Husbandry Service Provider for U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa – U.S. 6th Fleet. The Performance Period started on 1 October 2020. After a 5-year base period follows a 5-year option period. The total value of the multiple awardee contract is 282,000,000 USD. „We are proud and honored to be given the opportunity to service the U.S. Navy’s 6th Fleet activities in the upcoming years,“ says Manfred Müller, CEO of EMS-Fehn-Group. „As with all our clients, we will strive to reach the highest standards in terms of quality, cost-effectiveness, reliability and efficiency.“

EMS-Fehn-Group now is among the exclusive contractors of the U.S. Navy. The comprehensive logistics supplier will service U.S. Navy vessels when they are visiting commercial and military ports in Europe. „Commercial Husbanding Service Providers (HSPs) deliver logistics requirements such as force protection, water, tugs, waste removal, as well as provide electricity, phone lines and transportation to a visiting ship and its crew,“ writes the U.S Navy.

„We are very pleased to be selected as a U.S. Navy Prime Contractor,“ says Jason Vogel, Vice President, Government Services – EMS Shipping & Trading. „Considering our expertise and our vast experience in the shipping sector, we look forward to being a strong service provider in the years ahead for the U.S. Navy 6th fleet.“

Find the U.S. Navy’s press release here: https://www.navy.mil/Press-Office/News-Stories/display-news/Article/2369929/navsups-new-husbanding-contract-offers-worldwide-support/

Source: EMS-Fehn-Group