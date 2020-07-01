ENEOS to join Asia crude cargoes, partials MOCs

ENEOS Corp. has advised S&P Global Platts that it would like to participate in the Platts Asia Market on Close assessment processes for Asia crude cargoes, and partials.

Platts has reviewed ENEOS Corp. and will consider information from ENEOS in the Asia assessment processes for Asia crude cargoes, and partials, subject at all times to adherence with Platts editorial standards.

Platts will publish all relevant information from ENEOS Corp. accordingly.

Platts welcomes all relevant feedback regarding MOC participation.

Platts considers bids, offers and transactions by all credible and creditworthy parties in its assessment processes.

Source: Platts