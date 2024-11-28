ENERCON and EMS Chartering team up on the chartering of the “E-Ship 1” Cooperation optimizes utilization of the wind-assisted cargo vessel

Aurich-based ENERCON and the Leer-based shipping company EMS Chartering have entered into a partnership for the chartering of the wind turbine manufacturer’s own multi-purpose vessel “E-Ship 1”. The cooperation increases the presence of the wind-assisted cargo ship on the charter market and thus leads to an improved utilization of its capacity. In addition to wind turbine components, the “E-Ship 1” also regularly transports non-ENERCON cargo on its worldwide voyages.

“As an integral part of our transportation concept, the ‘E-Ship 1’ is constantly sailing the oceans on behalf of ENERCON,” says Hendrik Peterburs, Vice President Global Logistics at ENERCON. “In the past, we still had capacity available on some voyages. However, we are interested in optimal capacity utilization – if only for reasons of sustainability, to which we are naturally committed as a renewable energy company. The new cooperation with EMS Chartering has already led to an increase in the amount of cargo inquiries from third parties.”

The EMS Chartering team has decades of experience in the chartering of ocean-going vessels. EMS Chartering’s seasoned chartering brokers are active both in European coastal shipping and deep-sea shipping, drawing not only on their own fleet but also on a global network of partners and customers.

In cooperation with ENERCON, EMS Chartering now promotes the “E-Ship 1” as part of its own fleet and offers free transport capacity on the market on behalf of ENERCON. Customers can find the current position of the vessel, its schedule and its technical specifications in EMS Chartering’s information and booking system.

“The ‘E-Ship 1’ is a valuable addition to our portfolio,” says Agnieszka Acar, Managing Director at EMS Chartering. “With this unique vessel, we are now able to offer our customers another first-class product in the global tramp market.” As ENERCON uses the “E-Ship 1” primarily for its own transport needs, the routes and respective departure times are usually known well in advance. “This puts our customers in a position to plan reliably and with foresight,” says Acar.

At the same time, the “E-Ship 1” meets all the requirements for the safe and reliable transportation of all types of breakbulk cargo. The vessel has 3,600 square meters of floor space below deck, three decks (triple deck) and is also equipped with two cranes with a lifting capacity of 90 metric tons (SWL) each. Combined, they can lift up to 180 metric tons. “The ship’s design and its own loading gear allow us to be extremely flexible in meeting our customers’ needs,” says Acar.

Source: EMS Chartering GmbH & Co. K