Energy minister: World can’t bear two weeks without Saudi oil

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said that the world cannot bear two or three weeks without Saudi oil exports.

Addressing the 2nd edition of the Global Cybersecurity Forum on Wednesday, he stressed that the energy sector is the most affected by cyber attacks, and these attacks are considered a weapon without an army or marches, but they have a great impact.

He added, “We are now recovering very quickly from cyber attacks, and it comes without prior warning or knowledge of their source.”

Prince Abdulaziz said that you have always to be cautious, stressing that things should not be taken for granted.

Source: Saudi Gazette