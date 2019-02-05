Energy Stocks Lift European Markets

European stocks got a boost on Tuesday from strong energy-sector earnings reports, while most Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.7% in early trading, buoyed by a 1.5% advance for stocks of oil-and-gas companies. BP shares jumped 4.1% after the oil giant disclosed larger profits than analysts had expected, with basic resources stocks also outperforming the broader index.

Gains for European miners echoed similar moves in Asia-Pacific, where Australia’s commodities-heavy ASX 200 climbed 2%, driven in party by its basic materials sector. Banking stocks notched the index’s sharpest gains following the completion of a yearlong inquiry into financial-sector misconduct.

In the U.S., futures put the S&P 500, the Nasdaq-100 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on course to rise 0.1% at the open. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei index slipped 0.2%.

Technology shares, however, came under pressure after Google-parent Alphabet reported rising costs outside its core online-advertising business as it attempts to diversify. Alphabet shares slid 2.7% in after-hours trading.

In Europe, Austrian semiconductor company AMS slumped 12.2% as the Apple-supplier suspended its cash dividend policy and said it expected weak smartphone demand to drag on future revenues.

While Alphabet’s earnings release came amid a quarterly earnings season that has been generally positive, many investors remained concerned about the global growth backdrop.

“Earnings reports haven’t been that strong, and it’s obvious that it’s the support of the Fed that’s driving stocks forward,” said Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer at wealth management company Boston Private. “As we go through to the end of this earnings cycle, we’re looking to see if we experience a resurgence of concerns: We don’t yet have a deal with China and there’s some evidence of a slowing global economy.”

Market volatility has calmed in recent weeks after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at the conclusion of the central bank’s January meeting that economic data would continue to strongly inform future policy decisions, signaling future rate increases could be put on hold.

In contrast to data out of China and Europe, U.S. economic figures have remained robust, with nonfarm payroll numbers released Friday heavily outperforming market expectations.

Investors were awaiting ISM nonmanufacturing purchasing managers index figures later Tuesday for a fresh signal on the health of U.S. growth. Eurozone PMI figures are also expected early Tuesday.

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 others, was last up 0.1%, having pared some of the losses that came last week after the Fed left interest rates unchanged.

