Eneti Inc. announced today that, Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and a leading provider of installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector, has signed a new contract in NW Europe for between 87 to 113 days of employment for one of its NG2500-class vessels that will generate between approximately $4.8 million to $6.2 million of revenue in 2022.

Source: Yahoo Finance