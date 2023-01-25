Eneti Inc. Announces Contract Awards for Seajacks

Eneti Inc. announced that Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has signed two new contracts in NW Europe for between 75 and 102 days of employment for one of its NG2500-class vessels that will generate between approximately $5.7 million and $7.1 million of revenue in 2023. Furthermore, additional extensions were negotiated for another NG2500-class vessel which will generate an additional EUR 2.9 million of revenue.

In addition, an existing contract for its NG14000X-class vessel has been extended which has generated an additional EUR2.6 million of revenue.

Emanuele A. Lauro, Chairman and CEO, commented “The higher rates achieved for our NG2500-class vessels reflect the rising demand for these assets, and the evolution from seasonal employment to year-round opportunities.”

Source: Eneti Inc.