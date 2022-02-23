Eneti Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend

Eneti Inc. reported its results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The Company also announced that on February 23, 2022 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Company’s common shares.

The Company’s results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 include the impact of Seajacks International Limited’s (“Seajacks”) earnings during the period from August 12, 2021 (the date the acquisition was completed) through December 31, 2021. Since the completion of the acquisition, the operations of the Company are primarily those of Seajacks as the Company completed its exit from the dry bulk sector of the shipping industry in July 2021.

The preliminary allocation of the purchase price used in the financial information is based upon a preliminary valuation. The estimated fair values of certain assets and liabilities have been determined with the assistance of a third-party valuation firm. Our estimates and assumptions are preliminary and accordingly are subject to change upon finalization of the valuation.

Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $28.3 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, including a loss of approximately $12.3 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.; and approximately $1.5 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in acquisition integration costs of Seajacks.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $16.5 million, compared to $50.1 million for the same period in 2020. Fourth quarter 2021 revenues consisted of revenues generated by the Seajacks Scylla’s transportation and installation services for an offshore wind farm project in China, the Seajacks Hydra’s maintenance on an offshore gas production platform in the Southern North Sea and consultancy revenue.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $465.6 million, or $40.90 per diluted share including a write-down of assets of approximately $458.8 million, or $40.30 per diluted share, related to the Company’s previously announced plan to exit the dry bulk sector of the shipping industry; the write-off of $2.7 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to vessels that have been sold; and a non-cash gain of approximately $0.3 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a loss of $24.3 million and EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was a loss of $445.1 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below)

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $26.7 million, or $0.94 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes certain costs relating to the acquisition of Seajacks. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $4.1 million, or $0.36 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the write-down of assets of approximately $458.8 million related to the Company’s previously announced plan to exit the dry bulk sector of the shipping industry and the write-off of $2.7 million of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to vessels that have been sold.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a loss of $22.8 million and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.7 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For 2021, the Company’s GAAP net income was $26.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, including:

a gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks of $57.4 million, or $3.53 per diluted share;

transaction costs of approximately $49.6 million, or $3.04 per diluted share related to the acquisition of Seajacks;

a gain on vessels sold of approximately $22.7 million, or $1.40 per diluted share;

the write-off of $7.2 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on repaid credit facilities related to certain vessels that have been sold; and a gain of approximately $3.5 million and cash dividend income of $0.9 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

For 2020, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $672.0 million, or $70.85 per diluted share, including a write-down on assets sold and classified as held for sale of approximately $495.4 million, or $52.24 per diluted share; a loss of approximately $106.5 million and cash dividend income of $1.1 million, or $11.11 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.; and a write-off of approximately $3.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, of deferred financing costs on the credit facilities related to repaid debt on vessels that have been sold.

Total revenues for 2021 and 2020 were $139.2 million and $163.7 million, respectively. For 2021 and 2020, EBITDA was $59.2 million and a loss of $579.7 million, respectively.

For 2021, the Company’s adjusted net income was $2.7 million, or $0.15 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of a gain on bargain purchase of Seajacks of $57.4 million, transaction costs of approximately $49.6 million related to the acquisition of Seajacks, a gain on vessels sold of approximately $22.7 million which is primarily the result of an increase in the fair value of common shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (“Star Bulk”) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle”) received as a portion of the consideration for the sale of certain of our vessels to Star Bulk and Eagle and the write-off of deferred financing costs on the related credit facilities of $7.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was $22.7 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For 2020, the Company’s adjusted net loss was $173.5 million, or $18.28 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the write-down of assets of approximately $495.4 million and the write-off of deferred financing costs on credit facilities related to sold vessels of approximately $3.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months of 2020 was a loss of $84.3 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

Liquidity

As of February 18, 2022, the Company had approximately $52.1 million in cash. The Company also continues to hold approximately 2.16 million common shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG).

Contracts Awarded

In February 2022, Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, signed:

four contracts with customers in NW Europe for between 189 to 240 days, in aggregate, of employment for its NG2500-class vessels that together are expected to generate between approximately $11.6 million to $14.3 million of revenue in 2022; and

a contract in NW Europe for between 87 to 113 days of employment for one of its NG2500-class vessels that will generate between approximately $4.8 million to $6.2 million of revenue in 2022.

In December 2021, Seajacks UK Limited signed a contract with Van Oord for the employment of Seajacks Scylla in Europe in 2023. The firm charter duration of the contract will generate approximately $60.0 million of revenue in 2023.

