Eneti Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023 and Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend

Eneti Inc. reported its results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company also announced that on November 14, 2023 its board of directors (the “Board of Directors”) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on the Company’s common shares.

Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company’s GAAP net income was $18.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, including transaction costs of $0.2 million or $0.01 per diluted share, consisting primarily of legal and tax services related to its pending business combination with Cadeler A/S. These transaction costs are recorded in General and Administrative expenses.

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $53.2 million, compared to $69.2 million for the same period in 2022. The primary driver of revenue during the third quarter of 2023 was the revenue generated by Seajacks Zaratan, which continued to perform the Yunlin contract throughout the third quarter of 2023 and generated charter hire revenue of $12.7 million recognized, as was mobilization / demobilization revenues of $5.7 million.

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company’s adjusted net income was $18.5 million, or $0.49 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of approximately $0.2 million of transaction costs incurred related to the pending business combination with Cadeler A/S (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company’s GAAP net income was $36.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, including a gain of approximately $8.1 million and cash dividend income of $0.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, from the Company’s former equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) for the third quarter of 2023 was $22.9 million and EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $45.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $23.1 (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

For the first nine months of 2023, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $49.2 million, or $1.34 per diluted share including:

a write-down of the NG 2500X Vessels, which were classified as held for sale, of $49.3 million or $1.35 per diluted share,

transaction costs of $3.5 million or $0.09 per diluted share, consisting primarily of legal and consulting services, related to the pending business combination with Cadeler A/S.

Total revenues for the first nine months of 2023 were $105.9 million compared to $152.7 million for the same period in 2022. First nine months 2023 revenues were generated primarily by the Seajacks Scylla, which worked at an offshore wind farm project in the Netherlands, as well as the Company’s three NG2500Xs which performed maintenance on offshore gas production platforms and wind turbine gear maintenance, and consulting revenue. The Seajacks Zaratan began work on the Yunlin project offshore Taiwan in June 2023.

For the first nine months of 2023, the Company’s adjusted net income was $3.7 million, or $0.10 adjusted per diluted share, which excludes the impact of the write-down of the NG2500Xs, which were classified as held for sale, of approximately $49.3 million and the $3.5 million of transaction costs incurred related to the pending business combination with Cadeler A/S.

For the first nine months of 2022, the Company’s GAAP net income was $93.1 million, or $2.41 per diluted share, including a gain of approximately $54.9 million and cash dividend income of $0.6 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, from the Company’s equity investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 was a loss of $24.8 million and EBITDA for the first nine months of 2022 was $119.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 was $28.0 million (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures below).

Liquidity

As of November 10, 2023, the Company had approximately $105.2 million in cash.

Newbuildings

The Company is currently under contract with Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd. for the construction of two next-generation offshore wind turbine installation vessels (“WTIV”). The aggregate contract price is approximately $654.8 million, of which $131.0 million has been paid. The WTIVs are expected to be delivered in the first and third quarters of 2025, respectively.

Sale of NG 2500X Vessels

During July 2023, the Company entered into an agreement with an unaffiliated third party to sell the Seajacks Hydra, Seajacks Leviathan and the Seajacks Kraken for approximately $70.0 million in aggregate. The sale is expected to provide net cash proceeds of approximately $56.8 million after the repayment of amounts due on the term loan tranche under the $175.0 Million Credit Facility. These vessels were classified as held for sale as of June 30, 2023.

In October 2023, the Company delivered the Seajacks Kraken to its new owners, repaid $12.6m of the $175.0 Million Credit Facility term loan tranche, and reduced the maximum amounts available for drawing under the $75.0 Million Revolving Loans and $25.0 Million Letters of Credit tranches by $22.4 million in aggregate. There will be no further repayments or reductions required upon disposition of the remaining two NG 2500X vessels, which is expected to take place before the end of 2023.

Award of New Contracts

During October 2023, Seajacks UK Limited, signed a contract with an undisclosed client to assist with the installation of wind turbines. With mobilization commencing in 2024, the contract will be performed by the Company’s NG14000X-class vessel, “Seajacks Scylla”. Inclusive of mobilization and demobilization, the engagement is expected to be between 442 and 655 days and generate approximately $113.0 million to $167.0 million of gross revenue. There are no material project costs or transit costs related to the contract.

During October 2023, Seajacks UK Limited signed a contract with an undisclosed client to transport and install turbines. With mobilization commencing in the second quarter of 2027, the contract will be performed by one of the Company’s two NG16000X Wind Turbine Installation Vessels currently under construction at Hanwha Ocean in South Korea. Inclusive of mobilization and demobilization, the engagement is expected to be between 180 and 210 days and generate approximately $73.0 million to $84.0 million of gross revenue. Project costs are expected to be $8.0 million in aggregate.

During September 2023, Seajacks UK Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, signed a vessel reservation agreement and then a firm contract with an undisclosed client to transport and install turbines. With mobilization commencing in the first quarter of 2027, the contract will be performed by one of the Company’s two NG16000X WTIVs currently under construction at Hanwha Ocean in South Korea. Inclusive of mobilization and demobilization, the engagement is expected to be between 210 and 245 days and generate approximately $87.0 million to $100.0 million of gross revenue. Project costs are expected to be approximately $15.0 million in aggregate.

During May 2023, Seajacks UK Limited signed a reservation agreement for its NG 5500 vessel, “Seajacks Zaratan”, for employment in the Asia Pacific region for between five and six months. The contract has now been fully executed and is expected to generate between approximately €32.5 million and €38.0 million of revenue after estimated project costs and commence in the second quarter of 2024.

