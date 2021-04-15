Eneti Inc. Announces Purchase of Common Shares by Scorpio Holdings Limited

Eneti Inc. announced today that Scorpio Holdings Limited (“SHL”), a related party, has purchased 26,129 common shares of the Company at an average price of $19.95 per share in the open market. The Company currently has 11,233,604 common shares outstanding, of which SHL and its affiliates own 3,325,819 or 29.61%.

Eneti Inc. announced on August 3, 2020, its intention to transition away from the business of dry bulk commodity transportation and towards marine-based renewable energy including investing in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The Company intends to sell or have commitments to sell its remaining wholly-owned or finance leased dry bulk vessels during 2021. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.Eneti-Inc.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Source: Eneti Inc.