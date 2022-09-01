Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Eneti Inc. Announces the Repurchase of Common Stock

Eneti Inc. Announces the Repurchase of Common Stock

in International Shipping News 01/09/2022

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) (the “Company”) announced today that it repurchased 2,292,310 shares of its common stock (the “Shares”) from INCJ, Ltd., for approximately $17.0 million. The Company had issued the Shares to INCJ, Ltd. as part of the acquisition price paid by the Company to acquire Seajacks in August 2021. The repurchase of the Shares was made under the Company’s existing board authorized repurchase plan. As of August 31, 2022, $14.9 million remains available under the repurchase plan.
Source: Eneti Inc.

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software