Eneti Inc. Announces the Repurchase of Common Stock

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) (the “Company”) announced today that it repurchased 2,292,310 shares of its common stock (the “Shares”) from INCJ, Ltd., for approximately $17.0 million. The Company had issued the Shares to INCJ, Ltd. as part of the acquisition price paid by the Company to acquire Seajacks in August 2021. The repurchase of the Shares was made under the Company’s existing board authorized repurchase plan. As of August 31, 2022, $14.9 million remains available under the repurchase plan.

Source: Eneti Inc.