Eneti Inc. announced today that the Company has entered into agreements with unaffiliated third parties to sell the SBI Cronos, an Ultramax bulk carrier built in 2015, and SBI Achilles, an Ultramax bulk carrier built in 2016, for approximately $39.75 million in the aggregate. Delivery of the vessels is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2021.

Source: Eneti Inc.