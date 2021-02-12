Eneti Inc. Announces the Sale of Ultramax Vessels

Eneti Inc. announced that the Company has entered into an agreement with an unaffiliated third party to sell the SBI Thalia and SBI Athena, Ultramax bulk carriers built in China in 2015, and SBI Perseus, SBI Pisces and SBI Hercules, Ultramax bulk carriers built in China in 2016, for approximately $88 million. The transaction remains subject to definitive documentation and delivery of the vessels is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2021.

Eneti Inc. announced on August 3, 2020, its intention to transition away from the business of dry bulk commodity transportation and towards marine-based renewable energy including investing in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. The Company intends to sell or have commitments to sell its remaining wholly-owned or finance leased dry bulk vessels during the first quarter of 2021. Additional information about the Company is available on the Company’s website www.Eneti-Inc.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Source: Eneti Inc.