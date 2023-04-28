ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Securing VLSFO and LSMGO stems for very prompt delivery dates (0-2 days) in the Houston area and off the US Gulf Coast is difficult. Some suppliers in Houston have held back offers for very prompt dates due to tight delivery schedules, while some are expecting VLSFO replenishments. A lead time of five days is generally recommended to ensure coverage from all suppliers.

In Bolivar Roads, one supplier can supply VLSFO and LSMGO stems with lead times of six days.

Bad weather has triggered intermittent bunker suspensions in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) in recent days. Ongoing bad weather has forced some suppliers to hold back deliveries.

As a result, it can be hard to fix VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries for prompt dates in GOLA. One supplier is hesitant to supply prompt stems as it works to clear previous weather backlogs, a source says. The supplier is unable to guarantee prompt dates for deliveries.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is said to be normal at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA).

Bunker fuel availability is normal in the East Coast port of New York.

Caribbean and Latin America

Bunker fuel availability is said to be normal in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal. One supplier can supply VLSFO and LSMGO stems for very prompt dates (0-2 days) in Balboa, while HSFO supply requires lead times of at least 3-4 days.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal off Trinidad. One supplier can supply stems on prompt dates.

One supplier in Paramaribo is running low on VLSFO stocks, a source says. Another supplier requires at least 4-5 days of lead times.

Prompt availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal in Colombia’s Santa Marta. In Buenaventura, one supplier can supply LSMGO stems through trucks but requires at least seven days of lead time.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal at Argentina’s Zona Comun anchorage. The earliest delivery date with a supplier is about five days, while another supplier requires lead times of six days. Suppliers in Zona Comun have been pricing VLSFO at rare discounts or at parity with Houston’s VLSFO since February.

Argentina is a major grain exporter, but a recent drought in the country has curbed crop production, which has had a knock-on impact on exports and bunker demand. Some Argentinian suppliers are struggling with ample bunker stocks. This has added to the downward pressure on prices as they have been keen to sell their products.

VLSFO availability is good in Brazil’s Santos port. One supplier is able to supply stems for prompt dates.

Source: ENGINE, By Nithin Chandran, https://engine.online/news