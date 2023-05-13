ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

All fuel grades are in tight supply for prompt delivery dates in Houston. Demand has been good for VLSFO and LSMGO in the past week and several suppliers in Houston have held back offers for prompt dates due to tight delivery schedules, sources say.

Availability of prompt VLSFO and LSMGO stems is better in Bolivar Roads. Suppliers are able to deliver stems with a lead time of four days.

LSMGO availability is normal in Lake Charles. A supplier can supply on prompt dates.

Bad weather has triggered bunker suspensions in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) in recent days. Ongoing bad weather conditions have forced some suppliers to hold back deliveries. Operations are expected to resume with calmer weather later on Sunday and deliveries might be allowed to resume on a case-by-case basis.

HSFO availability is tight for prompt dates as well as for dates further out in the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles on the US West Coast. Only one supplier is able to offer the grade in the ports, and that is on a non-prompt basis.

VLSFO and LSMGO grades are also tight for prompt dates in the West Coast ports after demand picked up in the past week. However, some suppliers can deliver stems with a lead time of 7-8 days.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in New York. Suppliers’ earliest delivery dates are mostly subject to enquiry in the East Coast port.

Caribbean and Latin America

HSFO is extremely tight in Panama. A supplier in Panama is out of HSFO to sell in Cristobal. One supplier requires two weeks to deliver stems in Balboa. Some suppliers have held back offers in wait for confirmation of a resupply date.

However, securing VLSFO and LSMGO for prompt dates is possible in Panama. Most suppliers are able to offer LSMGO and VLSFO stems within 4-5 days of lead time.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal off Trinidad. One supplier can supply stems on prompt dates.

VLSFO delivery is tight for prompt dates in Jamaica’s Kingston. One supplier can accommodate stems after 22 May.

VLSFO and LSMGO supply is good for very prompt dates in Brazilian ports of Santos and Rio Grande. Most suppliers can deliver stems within 4-6 days of lead time.

For Rio de Janeiro, demand has been low in the past week. Availability is good for prompt dates in the port.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal for prompt dates at Argentina’s Zona Comun anchorage. Most suppliers are able to deliver stems within five days of lead time. However, bunker operations are likely to be disrupted at the anchorage on Friday evening due to strong wind gusts.

Argentina has been suffering from a drought that has curbed crop production, which has slowed down exports, vessel traffic and bunker demand in the region. Some suppliers in Zona Comun are struggling with ample bunker fuel stocks, which has led to downward pressure on prices as they have been keen to sell their products.

Source: ENGINE, By Debarati Bhattacharjee, https://engine.online/news