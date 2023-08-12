ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

· Bunker fuel availability normal in Houston

· Supply improves in Brazilian ports

· Availability is very tight in Zona Comun

North America

Bunker fuel prices in most Americas ports have climbed this week. Despite the price rise, demand for all grades has improved across major regional bunkering ports.

VLSFO and LSMGO supply has been good in the Houston area, partly due to its large pool of suppliers in the region. Most suppliers are able to deliver stems with 2-4 days of lead time. There is stronger demand for delivery dates in the last week of August, and several suppliers are able to offer them.

HSFO can also be secured with a longer lead time of 5-7 days with most suppliers. However, one supplier can deliver it on very prompt dates.

The cost of feedstocks used for fuel oil blending remains high. That has kept VLSFO and LSMGO prices elevated in Beaumont, a trader says. Some physical bunker suppliers are waiting for the cost to reduce in order to book replenishment cargoes. Availability of all grades remains good for prompt dates.

Prompt delivery of VLSFO and LSMGO is possible in Bolivar Roads with a recommended lead time of 3-5 days. However, deliveries there are still subject to weather conditions and the availability of anchorage space, a source says.

Availability of all fuel grades is normal for prompt dates in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA), a source says. The offshore area is forecast to experience favourable weather conditions through this week, which would allow smooth bunker deliveries there.

Securing prompt VLSFO and LSMGO stems is possible at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA). A few suppliers are able to deliver stems with a lead time of 4-5 days in the area.

Bunker fuel availability is normal in the East Coast port of New York.

Bunker fuel availability in the West Coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles is better than normal.

Demand has also improved in the ports, despite a spike in LSMGO price over the past two weeks.

Caribbean and Latin America

Demand have been high for all grades in Panamanian ports this week. Prompt availability of all fuel grades is normal in Balboa and Cristobal. Two suppliers are able to deliver HSFO stems in the ports with lead times of 2-4 days.

HSFO is tight for prompt dates off Trinidad. VLSFO and LSMGO can be secured with a lead time of 5-7 days.

For over a month now, demand for HSFO in Peru’s Callao has been muted. As a result, one supplier has halted HSFO offers in the port. Currently, there is only one supplier that can offer immediate delivery of HSFO.

Securing LSMGO and VLSFO for prompt dates at the Zona Comun anchorage is extremely difficult.

The earliest delivery dates with several suppliers in Zona Comun stretch up to the last week of August.

Strong wind gusts ranging between 26-30 knots are forecast to hit Zona Comun on Friday, which could delay bunker operations until Monday. Winds at the higher end of that range can pose problems to bunker deliveries by barge.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO grades in Brazilian ports has improved this week. Some suppliers are able to deliver both grades with 4-5 days of lead time in Santos and Rio Grande.

Source: By Debarati Bhattacharjee, ENGINE