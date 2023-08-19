ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Bunker demand in Houston has risen this week. Most suppliers in Houston have adequate availability of VLSFO and LSMGO. Both grades can be secured in Houston with 3-4 days lead time. HSFO remains tighter in Houston, partly because of fewer suppliers offering the grade. Two suppliers are unable to commit to HSFO stems with 7-9 days of lead time.

Similarly, LSMGO and VLSFO availability remains normal for prompt dates in Bolivar Roads. However, securing HSFO can be trickier for prompt dates.

The availability of all grades has tightened for prompt dates in Beaumont and Port Arthur. Lead times of more than seven days are recommended by suppliers there.

The cost of feedstocks used for fuel oil blending remains high. That has kept VLSFO and LSMGO prices elevated in Beaumont, a trader says. Some physical bunker suppliers are waiting for the cost to reduce in order to book replenishment cargoes.

At the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA), VLSFO and LSMGO can be secured for very prompt dates (0-3 days).

Calmer weather condition has allowed bunkering to run smoothly in the Galveston Offshore

Lightering Area (GOLA). Suppliers in the GOLA can accommodate LSMGO and VLSFO stems within 2-3 days of lead time. HSFO is tight in the region, but one supplier is able to deliver stems for prompt dates.

Demand has remained better than normal in the West Coast ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Bunker fuel availability in the West Coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles is good and most suppliers are able to deliver stems with a lead time of 4-7 days.

VLSFO and LSMGO grades are readily available in the East Coast port of New York.

Caribbean and Latin America

Bunker fuel demand has dropped across Panama’s ports amid vessel transit restrictions imposed by the Panama Canal Authority. Due to the low water level in Gatun Lake, the Panama Canal Authority has limited the number of vessels that can cross the waterway, resulting in a substantial increase in waiting time there.

Several bunker buyers are now opting to take deliveries at the US Gulf Coast ports instead of Panama, a trader says. Availability of all fuel grades is normal in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal.

Demand has picked up this week in the Brazilian ports of Santos, Rio Grande and Rio de Janeiro.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO remains tight for prompt dates, with several suppliers recommending lead times of 7-8 days.

Prompt availability of both VLSFO and HSFO is tight off Trinidad and delivery prospects are subject to enquiries, a source says.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO stems is tight at Argentina’s Zona Comun anchorage. The earliest delivery dates with several suppliers in Zona Comun stretch up to the last week of August a source said.

Bunker suppliers in Zona Comun have been warned about delays in barge loadings and bunker deliveries between Friday and Sunday due to the forecast of rough weather conditions. Strong wind gusts ranging between 26-35 knots are forecast to hit Zona Comun on Friday.

Source: By Debarati Bhattacharjee, ENGINE