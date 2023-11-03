ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO grades in Houston has been good so far this week. Several suppliers can deliver the grades with 3-5 days of lead time. However, demand in Houston has been relatively slow this week compared to earlier week. HSFO availability remains tight in Houston, where most suppliers have limited supply available.

LSMGO and VLSFO availability is normal for prompt dates in Bolivar Roads and Beaumont. Demand for VLSFO and LSMGO has been low in Bolivar Roads this week.

VLSFO and LSMGO can be secured for very prompt (0-3 days) dates at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA).

Bunker operations have remained suspended in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) since Monday. Operations are expected to resume with calmer weather from Thursday evening onwards.

Bunker demand in GOLA and off Corpus has been very low due to persistent weather-related disruptions.

Demand has picked up in the West Coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. Some suppliers can deliver LSMGO and VLSFO stems for prompt dates. HSFO can be secured with a longer lead time of more than 7 days, a source says.

Availability of LSMGO is tight in the East Coast ports of New York and Philadelphia. The tightness in supply has kept New York’s LSMGO prices higher compared to some American ports.

Caribbean and Latin America

VLSFO and LSMGO demand has been normal in Panama’s Balboa port this week. Product availability is good with several suppliers able to supply both fuel grades with a lead time of 4-5 days. HSFO availability is normal in Balboa and Cristobal, but demand for the grade has been relatively muted.

VLSFO and LSMGO stems are available for prompt dates in Jamaica’s Kingston. Some suppliers can deliver VLSFO and LSMGO stems with a lead time of 3-4 days.

Bunker deliveries have remained suspended in the Bahamas’ Freeport since Wednesday due to strong wind gusts of up to 41 knots. Weather conditions are forecast to improve from Friday onwards.

Bunker operations have been suspended in Argentina’s Zona Comun anchorage since Monday due to strong wind gusts. Rough weather conditions are forecast until Friday, which could keep bunkering suspended there.

Despite the persistent weather disruptions and a refinery outage in the region, the availability of bunker fuels in Zona Comun has been normal so far. This is because of the low demand for bunker fuel in the region.

The recent drought in Argentina curbed crop production, which has slowed down exports, vessel traffic and bunker demand in the region. Some suppliers in Zona Comun are struggling with ample bunker fuel stocks and this has added some downward pressure as they are keen to clear their stocks.

About 80,000 mt/month of bunkers are usually sold in Zona Comun, a port agent said. But so far this month, about 21,000 mt of bunkers have been delivered in the anchorage, it added.

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO availability is good in most Brazilian ports.

Source: ENGINE, By Debarati Bhattacharjee, https://engine.online/news