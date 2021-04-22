ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Bunker fuel oils are tight in several bunker locations across parts of the US Gulf Coast, Panama and South America this week.Availability of bunker fuels is good in Houston, but tight in several other US Gulf Coast bunker locations.

A drydocked barge has limited deliveries from the Galveston Fairway Anchorage since late February. The barge is expected back in operation this month, but will only supply LSMGO and no longer VLSFO.

Prompt supplies of VLSFO and LSMGO have gotten tighter in Corpus Christi, where HSFO380 remains tight and only available by ex-pipe. HSFO380 availability has also been scarce at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA) in April, but is expected to get more plentiful in May.

US Gulf Coast fuel oil inventories grew by 2% last week amid an uptick in production, rising to two-month high of 18.33 million bbls, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

VLSFO and HSFO380 availability has tightened in Panama’s Cristobal as suppliers wait for incoming cargo with replenishment. Certain suppliers are unable to offer stems for delivery in the coming week, while others can only deliver in Balboa on Panama’s Pacific coast.

Several Caribbean ports have available supplies of prompt product across grades, including Bahamas’ Freeport, St. Eustatius, Curacao and Aruba. HSFO380 can be tight in Jamaica’s Kingston and unavailable off Trinidad and in Trinidad’s ports.

Further south, VLSFO is tight in Brazil’s Rio Grande and Rio de Janeiro. VLSFO and HSFO380 have been tight in Ecuador’s ports for weeks. An Ecuadorian supplier’s earliest delivery date has been set to 22 April for VLSFO and 30 April for HSFO380.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)