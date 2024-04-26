ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Bunker demand has slowed in Houston and several other ports along the US Gulf Coast this week. Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO has been good, and some suppliers can deliver both grades within five days. Prompt HSFO supply is also available, and lead times of 5-6 days are recommended for the grade.

Prompt delivery of VLSFO and LSMGO is available in Bolivar Roads. Lead times of 3-5 days are recommended. But these deliveries are still subject to weather conditions and the availability of anchorage space, a source says.

Similarly, the availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is good in Beaumont and Port Arthur, and can be secured for immediate dates.

Bad weather has triggered intermittent bunker suspensions in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA). As a result, it can be hard to fix VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries for prompt dates in GOLA.

Bunker operations were running normally in GOLA on Thursday morning. However, strong wind gusts are forecast again from Friday onward, which could impact deliveries, a source says.

Bunker demand has picked up this week at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA) with a steady flow of enquiries, a source says. Securing prompt VLSFO and LSMGO stems is possible at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA). Several suppliers are able to offer both fuel grades with a lead time of 3-5 days.

Demand has been low for all grades in the West Coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, and few suppliers are able to accommodate deliveries for prompt dates. On the other hand, demand for bunker fuel in Vancouver has been relatively better for dates further out than for prompt dates, as availability is good with most suppliers.

The East Coast port of New York continues to see strong demand. A lead time of more than five days is generally recommended for VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries, a source says.

Earlier this week, the Port of Baltimore introduced a third temporary channel to facilitate more vessel movements, enhancing shipping accessibility while sections of the Francis Scott Key Bridge are gradually restored. Despite this, bunker operations are expected to stay muted until the channel is fully reopened.

Caribbean and Latin America

Prompt availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal. Several suppliers are able to offer stems within a time period of 3-4 days, while lead times of 5-7 days are generally recommended to secure a good offer, a trader says.

Most suppliers in Panamanian ports have decent HSFO supply available, but the demand for the high-sulphur grade has been relatively low when compared to the demand for VLSFO and LSMGO grades.

Prompt availability of VLSFO and LSMGO remains normal off Trinidad and in Jamaica’s Kingston.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is good for very prompt dates in the Bahamas’ Freeport. Demand has been very low there this week.

In Argentina’s Zona Comun, the availability of VLSFO and LSMGO has improved, and some suppliers are now offering prompt stems. Recent intermittent closures of the anchorage due to rough weather have caused delivery delays.

The weather forecast indicates strong wind gusts will hit Zona Comun again over the weekend, potentially leading to extended delays and disruptions, a source says.

Despite low demand, bunker fuel availability is tight in certain Brazilian ports. The earliest delivery dates in Santos and Rio Grande can stretch to the first week of May.

