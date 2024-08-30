ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Bunker fuel demand has picked up in Houston this week and availability of all fuel grades has been good for prompt dates. Most suppliers can offer VLSFO and LSMGO stems with a lead time of 5-7 days in Houston.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability has also been good for prompt dates in Bolivar Roads. Deliveries there remain subject to weather conditions and anchorage schedules, a source says.

Bunkering was proceeding normally in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) on Thursday amid pleasant weather conditions. The weather is forecast to remain calm over the weekend and most of next week. However, bunker demand in GOLA has been very low this week.

All grades are tight for prompt delivery dates in the West Coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

Most suppliers require more than seven days of lead time to deliver VLSFO and LSMGO stems in both ports.

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries are available in the East Coast port of New York.

Caribbean and Latin America

Bunker fuel demand has been good across Panama’s ports after a period of low demand for both fuel grades in the previous week. Availability of all fuel grades is good in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal. Most suppliers can deliver stems in both locations, with recommended lead times of 4-6 days.

In Jamaica’s Kingston, securing LSMGO and VLSFO stems for prompt dates is possible, with one supplier offering both grades with a lead time of 4-5 days.

Bunker operations have been running smoothly at Zona Comun anchorage in Argentina. But strong winds of up to 29 knots are forecast from today evening onwards, which could delay bunkering or trigger a suspension there.

Bunker One has conducted its first bunkering operation at the outer anchorage of Sepetiba, located near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

