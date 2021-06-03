ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Several fuel grades are in limited supply across US West Coast ports, and the return of a bunker barge is expected to add another supply option in the US Gulf Coast.

Availability is scarce for all bunker fuel grades in Vancouver, and no resupply date has been given. The Canadian port’s VLSFO price has moved to a $20/mt premium over Seattle.

VLSFO is also tight on certain dates in San Francisco next week as barge schedules are filling up. Los Angeles and Long Beach have availability, but prompt delivery schedules are typically under pressure in the twin ports. Buyers should book well ahead of arrival to ensure supply as it is not uncommon for suppliers to be booked two weeks out.

HSFO380 remains particularly tight along the US West Coast. Los Angeles’ price for the grade has climbed to a $50/mt premium over Houston, where availability is better.

Key US Gulf Coast ports such as Houston, New Orleans and Corpus Christi have good availability of prompt product, while certain anchorage locations around the ports and offshore have more limited supplies.

Availability has been tight for all fuel grades supplied at the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA), and Galveston Fairway Anchorage has still not returned as a bunker option. A bunker barge has been drydocked in since March and is currently performing sea trials before it is expected to come back to supply LSMGO at Galveston Fairway again.

US fuel oil stocks have fallen by 1% to 32.70 million bbls, slipping from a three-month high in the previous week. Inventories were drawn on the East Coast, West Coast and Gulf Coast. The stocks were drawn amid lower US imports and roughly steady production levels across these regions.

Bunkering at Argentinian ports has been delayed by another round of worker strikes in the country. Loadings from refineries were delayed after oil workers went on a sudden strike on Wednesday that created a backlog in the supply chain, sources say. A possible new strike has been called for Friday. Bunker suppliers have pushed back delivery dates, with the earliest expected date in Zona Comun now on 10-11 June.

Availability has also tightened in Uruguay’s Montevideo, leaving Brazilian ports further up the coast such as Santos, Rio Grande and Paranagua as the most probable options for prompt bunker deliveries.

Ecuadorian ports have limited supply. A supplier in Esmeraldas will not have any product to supply for the rest of June. Two other suppliers have not availability at the start of the month, one of which had no estimate for when its stocks will be replenished. The other supplier started loading product on Wednesday and will start quoting prices from Thursday.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)