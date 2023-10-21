ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook 19 October 2023

North America

Demand for all fuel grades has improved in Houston this week. VLSFO and LSMGO grades are generally in good supply with suppliers in the Houston area. Most suppliers are able to deliver stems with 2-3 days of lead time, as well as on dates further out. HSFO needs a longer lead time of 6-7 days with most suppliers.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is tight for prompt dates in Bolivar Roads. Deliveries are subject to weather conditions and anchorage schedules, a source says. One supplier is able to deliver LSMGO stems in the area with a lead time of six days.

Bad weather has triggered intermittent bunker suspensions in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA). As a result, it can be hard to fix VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries for prompt dates in GOLA. One supplier is hesitant to supply prompt stems as it works to clear previous weather backlogs, a source says.

However, the weather has been calmer in GOLA in recent days and one supplier is able to offer LSMGO stems within three days of lead time. HSFO stems can be secured with another supplier with nine days of lead time.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is said to be normal at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA). One supplier can deliver both fuel grades with a lead time of 2-3 days.

In the West Coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, demand has been normal. A lead time of more than seven days is generally recommended for VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries. One supplier is only able to offer VLSFO and LSMGO stems in Los Angeles with a lead time of at least nine days. HSFO can be more difficult to secure because fewer suppliers offer the grade.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO in San Francisco is very limited at the moment. One supplier is only able to deliver after 28 October, while another supplier requires a lead time of 10-11 days for delivery. The supply shortage is largely due to product loading delays and congestion at oil terminals, according to a source.

Demand has been slightly better in the East Coast port of New York. Suppliers are able to deliver LSMGO and VLSFO stems within 3-4 days of lead time. Securing HSFO stems can require a longer lead time, which is typical because fewer suppliers offer the grade there.

Caribbean and Latin America

Prompt availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal. Several suppliers are able to offer stems within a range of 3-7 days of lead time. Securing HSFO stems for prompt dates can be possible with some suppliers, but a lead time of 7-9 days is generally recommended.

Prompt availability of VLSFO and LSMGO remains normal off Trinidad and in Jamaica’s Kingston.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is good for very prompt dates in the Bahamas’ Freeport. A supplier can offer stems with a lead time of just 1-2 days.

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO supply remains tight in Argentina’s Zona Comun. Strong wind gusts ranging between 26-34 knots are forecast to hit Zona Comun from this evening onwards, which could cause prolonged delays and disruptions, a source says. Rough weather conditions are forecast to persist throughout next week.

Several Brazilian ports have good bunker fuel availability. One supplier can supply VLSFO and LSMGO in Itaqui the next day, and with four days of lead time in Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande. The same supplier can deliver both fuel grades within two days in Salvador.

Source: By Debarati Bhattacharjee, ENGINE, https://engine.online/news