ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

A bunker barge is back in dry dock in Galveston, and availability can be tight for prompt dates in Panama.

Houston and other key Gulf Coast ports are well supplied across fuel grades. Prompt availability is tight with a supplier in Beaumont, and the earliest delivery date for that supplier has been pushed to about a week out.

A bunker barge that operates at the Galveston Fairway anchorage has come out of the water for dry dock again, which limits LSMGO options there.

US fuel oil inventories have grown by 2% to 31.60 million bbls on 2 July, according to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. Builds on the East Coast and West Coasts made up most of the growth. Gulf Coast stocks were steady.

US refineries produced more fuel oil last week than they had done in over a year. Gulf Coast production more than doubled on the week to 81,000 b/d, and West Coast refineries produced nearly a quarter more at 100,000 b/d. Domestic demand for fuel oil rose by a third from May to June, spurring refiners to ramp up production. US importers took 10% less with 113,000 b/d imported last week.

Most Caribbean ports have available VLSFO and LSMGO supplies. Certain suppliers in St. Croix and outside the port limits of Grenada and Trinidad have been out of operation. Other suppliers can offer off Trinidad.

Some suppliers have tight barge schedules for prompt dates in Cristobal, and there are also some pockets of tightness in bunker schedules in Balboa next week.

VLSFO is tight in Rio de Janeiro, where it is priced $16/mt higher than in nearby Santos. The grade has also been tight for certain prompt dates in Rio Grande, where it is $26/mt more expensive than in Santos.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)