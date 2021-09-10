ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Louisiana bunker suppliers have started supplying again, and HSFO380 has been limited in Curacao this week as supplier awaits replenishment.

Ports and waterways along the Lower Mississippi River have reopened after Hurricane Ida ripped through southern Louisiana and crippled infrastructure with power outages and material destruction.

Bunker suppliers in New Orleans have gradually resumed deliveries after being knocked out of operation by Ida, but some have limited availability, especially for prompt dates.

Another two suppliers can offer for prompter dates. One of these suppliers has wide availability across dates and grades, and has delivered stems at berth and available anchorages in New Orleans and nearby locations along the Mississippi River from late last week.

Three suppliers can offer for deliveries from around 15 September.

One supplier is unable to offer at the moment.

None of the suppliers were able to offer bunkers for much of last week amid major supply disruptions. Now that several offer again, New Orleans’ VLSFO and LSMGO prices have shot up to wide premiums over other regional ports such as Houston, Texas City and Galveston.

Houston, Galveston and other Texan ports were not struck by Ida, which made landfall further east in Louisiana’s Port Fourchon on 29 August.

US fuel oil stocks grew by 2% last week amid builds on the East Coast and West Coast. Gulf Coast stocks were steady. The country’s fuel oil production rose by 9%. Imports surged 27% higher with the majority of imports coming from Russia, Mexico, Bahamas and Ecuador.

Availability is tight for prompt dates in Zona Comun, and better for dates further out. Rough weather disrupted bunkering in Zona Comun on Tuesday and Wednesday.

HSFO380 availability is limited in Curacao, where a supplier awaits an incoming cargo to replenish its stocks and expects to be able to supply from 14-15 September.

Other ports in the Caribbean have the high sulphur grade in stock, including Kingston, St. Eustatius, Cristobal and Cartagena. Prompt supplies are tight in Cartagena, however, so buyers are advised to book stems 3-5 days or 14 days ahead, depending on the supplier.

Source: ENGINE