ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Bunker fuels are more available in Houston and several other ports across the Americas this week.

Prompt availability of VLSFO and LSMGO has improved in Houston, with most suppliers able to offer on enquiries for large stems now. Some ships have been waiting several days for a dock to reopen and LPG terminals are backed up in Houston, sources say. But there are no bunker delays.

A 302,000 bbl fuel oil stockdraw in the Gulf Coast region took inventories there to a seven-week low of 17.50 million bbls. Gulf Coast fuel oil refinery production recovered by 11% last week, following a 30% production drop in the preceding week as a result of freezing temperatures, power cuts and several refinery shutdowns.

A bunker vessel that usually delivers fuel in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) is in drydock for the rest of March, limiting supply of both VLSFO and LSMGO there.

VLSFO has become more available in the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA), after being tight in recent weeks.

Los Angeles and Long Beach are still heavily congested with containerships waiting to offload goods, following an unprecedented boost in products coming from China. There are no impacts on bunker deliveries, however, and supplies are ample.

US West Coast fuel oil inventories, which includes storage around Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Francisco and other West Coast ports, reached their highest levels since 2014 last week. The inventories added 258,000 bbls for a total of 6.20 million bbls.

East Coast fuel oil inventories fell by 1% last week and remain at their lowest point in 14-months. But there has not been any palpable impact on bunker supply and volumes of VLSFO and HSFO380 have generally been available with suppliers in the region’s biggest port, New York, where prompt deliveries are possible this week.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is expected to improve with replenishment of stocks in Bahamas’ Freeport after 15 March. Supply continues to be tight off Trinidad, while more available in the island’s ports.

Lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO stems have come down to around two days at Argentina’s Zona Comun anchorage.

Source: ENGINE, (https://engine.online/)