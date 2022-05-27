ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

The US East Coast has seen relentless draws from distillate inventories in recent weeks, taking them down to their lowest ever levels, Energy Information Administration (EIA) figures show. Supply of marine gasoil to region’s bunker ports has tightened as a result and New York’s LSMGO price remains elevated against those in other several key Americas ports.

While overall LSMGO volumes are tight in New York, certain suppliers can accommodate deliveries with 3-4 days of lead time. Other suppliers have tight delivery schedules in in late May and into the first week of June.

Prompt LSMGO availability has also come under pressure on Houston, but varies between suppliers. One supplier has a busy barging schedule and is unable to commit to prompt dates. Two others can supply with their earliest delivery dates 5-6 days out. Another has good availability from early June onwards.

US fuel oil stocks fell sharply last week amid a three-fold increase in volumes supplied out of storage, according to the EIA. These volumes mostly go to bulk terminals and blending in bunker ports and other places, to power generation and to further refining.

Prompt availability is tight in Los Angeles and Long Beach, where a supplier’s earliest delivery date is 11 days ahead.

The earliest delivery date for VLSFO and LSMGO with a supplier in Savannah is nine days out.

Latin America

Prompt supply remains tight in Panama. A supplier is unable to commit to VLSFO delivery dates until early June as it waits for resupply.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is tight with a supplier in Jamaica’s Kingston for the first week in June. A supplier in Bahamas’ Freeport can supply the grades in early June, and the port prices VLSFO at a discount of nearly $100/mt to Kingston.

VLSFO and LSMGO supply has been tight in Trinidad’s Point Lisas and Port of Spain as well as off Trinidad. A supplier’s earliest delivery date is 8-9 days out.

Prompt VLSFO supply is tight in Zona Comun. Its price has gone from near parity with Paranagua and Rio Grande to slight premiums now.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)