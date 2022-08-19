ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

• Prompt supplies available in Houston and New York

• Bunker fuel availability tight in Balboa

• Rough weather building up in Zona Comun

North America

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is said to be normal in the Houston area and New York, with prompt deliveries available.

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries are slightly difficult to secure in Los Angeles and Long Beach, but some suppliers can offer deliveries for prompt dates at a premium price, sources say. Meanwhile, HSFO supply continues to be limited in Los Angeles and other West Coast ports.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is tight in Richmond in California’s San Francisco Bay. A supplier is unable to offer large quantities of the grades and is expecting replenishment of stocks by next week, sources say. This has added more pressure on other suppliers who already have limited stocks.

LSMGO supply through trucks for prompt dates is tight in Montreal. A supplier requires 8-10 days of lead times.

Caribbean and Latin America

Bunker fuel availability is tight across HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO in Balboa. Securing HSFO for prompt dates in Balboa is more difficult. The recommended lead time is about 10 days.

A supplier is unable to offer VLSFO for prompt dates in Balboa due to congestion, and can provide the earliest delivery from 24 August onwards.

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO supplies are tight in Trinidad. A supplier can offer deliveries from 31 August onwards. Most suppliers are running low on VLSFO and LSMGO stocks and a supplier has no VLSFO to offer until 1 September.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is tight for prompt dates in Zona Comun. A supplier is fully booked for the next three days and can offer limited quantities from 22 August onwards. Strong winds and heavy swells are forecast from tomorrow that could trigger bunker delays or suspensions until Saturday.

VLSFO availability is normal in Brazil’s Paranagua. A supplier can offer the earliest delivery from 23 August onwards in Paranagua, while VLSFO supply is tight in Rio de Janeiro, sources say.

VLSFO supply is tight in Colombia’s Cartagena. A local refinery is unable to match production with demand, a trader says. LSMGO supply is also limited there.

Source: ENGINE