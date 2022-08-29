ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO is readily available in the Houston area and off the US Gulf Coast. Two suppliers can deliver stems for prompt dates at the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA).

Prompt supply of these grades is also possible in the Port of Galveston.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in Port Arthur and some suppliers can offer deliveries for prompt dates.

Bunker fuel availability is normal across all grades in New York. A supplier can offer VLSFO and LSMGO for prompt dates.

All grades remain in tight availability in Long Beach and Los Angeles. HSFO in particular is difficult to secure as the grade is available with only two suppliers, sources say.

A supplier can offer VLSFO from 3 September onwards in Los Angeles, while some require at least 10 days of lead times for all grades.

Caribbean and Latin America

All grades remain in tight availability in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal. Availability is said to be tighter in Cristobal than in Balboa. This is attributed to no fuel storage, fewer barges in operation and a busy barging schedule in Cristobal.

A supplier can offer limited quantities of LSMGO by truck to vessels at berth in Cristobal, sources say. Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO is tight in off Trinidad and its ports while a supplier awaits VLSFO resupply cargo. Another supplier is fully booked for the remaining days of this month and can offer deliveries from 2 September onwards.

Supplies for prompt dates is only available with one supplier in Trinidad, while another supplier is hesitant to offer smaller quantities of LSMGO, sources say.

Bunker demand has been sluggish in Colombia’s Santa Marta and Cartagena in recent weeks, a trader says. Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries are readily available in both ports.

VLSFO is tight for prompt dates in Curaçao as a supplier awaits resupply cargo, sources say. LSMGO supply is good in Brazils Salvador. A supplier can offer deliveries for prompt dates.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is slightly tight for prompt dates in Zona Comun. Some suppliers can offer deliveries for prompt dates. VLSFO truck deliveries is available in San Lorenzo but subject to firm enquiries.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in Bahai Blanca. A supplier requires four days of lead time.

Prompt LSMGO is readily available in Chile’s Punta Arenas. A supplier can deliver stems through trucks or by barge for prompt dates, sources say. VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in Valparaiso, and lead times are about 5-7 days out.

Source: ENGINE By Nithin Chandran