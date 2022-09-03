ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO is readily available in the Houston area and off the US Gulf Coast. HSFO supply dates are mostly subject to enquiry, sources say.

VLSFO availability is tight for prompt dates in Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA).

Bunker fuel availability is normal across all grades in New York. Several suppliers have adequate VLSFO and LSMGO supply to commit stems for prompt and dates further out.

Some suppliers can offer LSMGO deliveries for prompt dates in Burnside anchorage in New Orleans. LSMGO availability is normal in San Francisco. A supplier can offer deliveries for prompt dates.

All grades remain tight for very prompt dates in Long Beach and Los Angeles. Two suppliers can offer deliveries for HSFO and LSMGO for prompt dates, sources say.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability are tight for prompt dates in Corpus Christi. The earliest delivery dates with some suppliers are 5-6 days. HSFO availability is slightly tight as the grade is available with fewer suppliers, sources say.

LSMGO availability is said to be normal in Montreal and Quebec. Securing deliveries for prompt dates could be difficult as barge schedule is tight.

Caribbean and Latin America

VLSFO availability remains tight in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal. Several suppliers in Balboa have tight schedule until 10 September and are hesitant to offer VLSFO and LSMGO for prompt dates, sources say. The earliest delivery dates with a supplier are 5-6 days out.

Availability is said to be tighter in Cristobal than in Balboa. The earliest delivery dates with a supplier for VLSFO and LSMGO are five days out, while several others are running low on stock and hesitant to commit supply dates, sources say.

Securing VLSFO and LSMGO for very prompt dates in Zona Comun is difficult. But some suppliers offer VLSFO deliveries with 3-4 days of lead times.

VLSFO supply has slightly improved in off Trinidad and ports and requires lead times of 4-5 days.

VLSFO availability is normal in Bahamas in Caribbean. A supplier has adequate stock to offer deliveries for prompt and dates further out.

VLSFO supply is tight for both prompt and dates further out in Kingston. Lead times range from 5-7 days, depending on the enquiry, a trader says.

LSMGO availability is normal in Costa Rica. A supplier can offer deliveries for prompt dates through trucks.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability are normal in Colombia’s Cartagena and Santa Marta. A supplier can offer prompt deliveries for both grades.

LSMGO availability is normal in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. A supplier can offer deliveries for both prompt and dates further out.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in Bahai Blanca. A supplier requires 4-5 days of lead time.

Source: ENGINE By Nithin Chandran