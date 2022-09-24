ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO grades are readily available in the Houston area and off the US Gulf Coast. LSMGO can be tight for very prompt (0-3 days) delivery in New Orleans. A supplier has a tight schedule and requires lead times of about 4-5 days. Another supplier can commit stems with a shorter lead time.

Availability remains good for VLSFO and LSMGO in Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA). One supplier is able to accommodate both stems for very prompt dates. Another has held back offers for smaller quantities of VLSFO to increase its barge utilisation, sources say.

VLSFO and LSMGO grades are available for prompt delivery dates in New York.

Some suppliers in Los Angeles and Long Beach can accommodate prompt stems. A supplier can deliver the two grades with 4-5 days of lead time, but longer lead times of about 10 days are generally recommended to ensure full coverage from all suppliers.

VLSFO supply has slightly improved in Canada’s Vancouver as a supplier received a resupply cargo late last week, sources say. Over the past few weeks, bunker buyers have struggled to secure VLSFO stems for both prompt and dates further out in the Canadian port as suppliers were running low on stock.

Another supplier in Vancouver is holding back VLSFO offers for prompt dates as it is fully booked for the remaining days of the month.

Availability is normal across all grades in Mexico’s Manzanillo. Recommended lead times for HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO are about five days out. Prompt deliveries can be accommodated based on enquiries, sources say.

Caribbean and Latin America

All grades remain in tight availability for very prompt dates in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal. Lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO are about 6-8 days out among several suppliers in Balboa. Some can even offer deliveries for prompt dates, sources say.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is tight for prompt dates off Trinidad. The earliest delivery date with a supplier is about 10 days out.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal in Colombia’s Santa Marta. The earliest delivery date with a supplier there is about seven days. Another can offer with a shorter lead time.

VLSFO supply is tight for prompt dates in Brazil’s Santos. Recommended lead times are about 10-11 days.

Securing VLSFO for prompt dates at the Zona Comun anchorage can be difficult. A supplier has a busy schedule and is hesitant to supply on prompt dates. Some suppliers are ready to commit to stems that have lead times of 7-10 days, a trader says.

Source: ENGINE, By Nithin Chandran (https://engine.online/)