ENGINE: Americas Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Bunker fuels are in good supply in Houston and several other US bunker ports, while fuel oil inventories have been drawn.

A near doubling of supply and slumping imports have drawn fuel oil volumes from US inventories. US fuel oil inventories fell by 1.32 million bbls to 30.93 million bbls in the week to 2 April, the latest data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows. Stock levels were down 2-5% across the East Coast, West Coast and Gulf Coast regions.

Stems of HSFO380, VLSFO and LSMGO are generally available for prompt deliveries in larger US bunker ports such as Houston, New Orleans, New York and Los Angeles. A bunker barge that usually operates around the Galveston Fairway anchorage is still drydocked, but is expected back on the water this month.

Prompt supply has been tight in Corpus Christi, as well as in Zona Comun where lead times of 5-6 days are recommended.

Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal can deliver prompt stems of all fuel grades. HSFO380 supply remains tight in Jamaica’s Kingston, and the grade is still not available Off Trinidad. Other Caribbean ports generally have good availability of the various grades.

Several suppliers in Ecuador’s Guayaquil and La Libertad have limited availability. One supplier can deliver stems on dates further than seven days out. An alternative location is Peru’s Callao, where VLSFO is around $2-4/mt higher-priced than in the Ecuadorian ports.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)