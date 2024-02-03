ENGINE: Americas Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Demand for all fuel grades has been normal in Houston this week. VLSFO and LSMGO grades are generally in good supply with suppliers in the Houston area. Most suppliers can deliver stems with lead times of 5-7 days. HSFO needs a longer lead time of more than seven days.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO has also improved for prompt dates in Bolivar Roads. However, deliveries are subject to weather conditions and anchorage schedules, a source says. One supplier is able to deliver LSMGO stems in the area with a lead time of five days.

Calmer weather conditions in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) have allowed suppliers to smoothly carry out bunker operations after previous bad weather-triggered disruptions. Nevertheless, strong wind gusts of up to 43 knots are forecast over the weekend, which could impact bunkering.

Some suppliers in GOLA can supply VLSFO and LSMGO grades with lead times of 4-5 days.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is said to be normal at the New Orleans Outer Anchorage (NOLA) as demand has been slow this week.

Demand has been slow in the West Coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. Lead times of more than seven days are generally recommended for VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries. However, one supplier is able to deliver HSFO and LSMGO stems in Los Angeles with a shorter lead time of 6-7 days.

Suppliers are able to deliver LSMGO and VLSFO stems within 3-4 days of lead time in the East Coast port of New York.

Caribbean and Latin America

Prompt availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal. Several suppliers are able to offer stems within a range of 3-5 days of lead time. Bunker demand has been low at both ports.

Prompt availability of VLSFO and LSMGO remains normal off Trinidad and in Jamaica’s Kingston.

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO supply has improved in Argentina’s Zona Comun. But, strong wind gusts are forecast to hit the region on Friday and over the weekend, which could cause prolonged delays and disruptions, a source says. Rough weather conditions are forecast to persist next week as well.

Brazilian ports have good bunker fuel availability. A supplier can deliver VLSFO and LSMGO in Itaqui within a day, and in Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande within four days.

Source: ENGINE