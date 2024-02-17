ENGINE: Americas Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

After last week’s weak demand, bunker demand has improved this week in Houston and several other ports along the US Gulf Coast. However, availability of all fuel grades remains tight for prompt dates in Houston.

At least two suppliers in Houston are unable to offer stems on prompt dates, and one of them cannot offer deliveries until 10 March. Most other suppliers require at a lead time of at least 6-8 days to deliver VLSFO and LSMGO stems in the port. HSFO availability is even tighter, and most suppliers have limited supply available, a source says.

Prompt supply of VLSFO and LSMGO is also tight in Bolivar Roads. Bunker deliveries there are subject to weather conditions and availability of anchorage space, a source says. One of the suppliers is unable to provide VLSFO for the upcoming week.

In Beaumont and Port Arthur, demand has been muted this week.

A high risk of fog and reduced visibility is forecast around Corpus Christi, Galveston, Port Arthur and Lake Charles from Thursday, which could delay vessel traffic around these ports and potentially also through the Houston Ship Channel, Norton Lilly says.

Bunker operations in the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) resumed on Tuesday after being suspended for a day due to rough weather. However, with a forecast of strong wind gusts of up to 42 knots over the weekend, bunkering could be hit again.

Demand at the anchorage in GOLA has decreased significantly due to intermittent weather disruptions in recent weeks, a source says.

Since Wednesday, there has been an increase in demand at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach on the West Coast. There was an unexpected refinery shutdown in Vancouver on Wednesday, which has redirected more vessels to bunker in Los Angeles and Long Beach, further up the North American west coast, a source says.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO stems is better than normal in Los Angeles. Most suppliers can deliver stems within 5-7 days of lead time.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal for prompt dates in the East Coast port of New York, while HSFO remains tight in the port, keeping its price elevated compared to other ports in the Americas.

Caribbean and Latin America

VLSFO and LSMGO demand has remained good in Panama’s Balboa port this week. Product availability is normal with several suppliers able to supply both fuel grades with a lead time of 4-5 days. The demand for HSFO has also improved in Balboa and Cristobal ports compared to the past couple of weeks, and prompt supply is readily available in both ports.

Prompt availability of both VLSFO and LSMGO has been tight off Trinidad and delivery prospects are subject to enquiries, a source says. The earliest delivery dates with one supplier can stretch out to the end of this month. Another supplier can deliver the fuel grades with a lead time of at least six days.

The availability of bunker fuel in Argentina’s Zona Comun has been extremely tight due to intermittent weather-related suspensions. This has delayed bunker operations and also dented demand in the area, a source says.

Currently, bunkering is proceeding normally in Zona Comun. However, a forecast of bad weather conditions from Saturday could cause a delay in bunkering throughout next week.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is good in most Brazilian ports and demand has also been normal there.

