ENGINE: Americas Fuel Availability Outlook

North America

Bunker demand has been normal in Houston this week. Availability is currently stable in Houston, with 5-7 days of lead time generally recommended for all grades. However, some suppliers are expressing concerns about potential bunkering delays due to rough weather conditions.

Thunderstorms are forecast intermittently in the Houston area over the next few days, potentially leading to disruptions in maritime operations and bunkering. Initially, these weather patterns may cause minor delays in bunker deliveries, but more significant setbacks are possible when barges need to reload at oil terminals, a source says.

Key areas likely to be affected include Texas City, Galveston, Freeport, Beaumont, and Port Arthur along the Houston Ship Channel. Additionally, suppliers in Lake Charles could face challenges as barges coming from Houston may be delayed due to the weather conditions.

Bunkering was proceeding normally at the Galveston Offshore Lightering Area (GOLA) as of Thursday morning. However, weather forecasts predict thunderstorms and high waves later on Thursday, with rough conditions expected to persist for the remaining days of this week. These conditions could lead to prolonged delays and disruptions in operations.

Some suppliers are trying to deliver stems as and when the weather allows, but have mostly held back offers for very prompt dates due to rough weather, sources say.

Lead times of more than seven days are generally recommended there.

Demand has remained low in the West Coast ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles this week. Availability of all grades is normal, with lead times of around 5-7 days recommended in both ports.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in the East Coast port of New York. Overall, bunker demand has been slow in New York so far this week.

Demand has picked up in Baltimore this week as port operations and bunkering activities returned to normal on 21 May after nearly two months of disruption. Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is mostly good, with several suppliers able to offer stems with a lead time of 5-7 days, a source says.

Caribbean and Latin America

Bunker fuel demand has been good in Panama’s Balboa and Cristobal. Product availability is also good in both locations, with several suppliers able to supply all fuel grades with a lead time of 3-4 days.

Vessel traffic in one of the lanes in Miraflores locks near Balboa on the Pacific entrance of the Panama Canal was temporarily suspended on Monday due to an oil spill from a vessel, according to the Panama Canal Authority. Traffic in that lane later resumed on Wednesday after the oil spill was cleaned up and the vessel was removed. Despite this temporary disruption, bunkering in nearby Balboa remained largely unaffected.

VLSFO and LSMGO grades are available at Argentina’s Zona Comun anchorage, with recommended lead times of 5-7 days due to conducive weather conditions so far this week. Bunker demand has been normal in the past week.

Bunker fuel availability has remained normal in the Brazilian ports of Santos, Salvador and Paranaguá. Several suppliers are able to offer VLSFO and LSMGO stems with a lead time of 4-6 days.

In Rio de Janeiro, VLSFO can be secured within 5-7 days of lead time. There is no availability of LSMGO in the port at the moment.

In Rio Grande, availability remains tight because of recent flooding in the area. Bunkering is available in the anchorage and berth areas, but these deliveries are subject to approval from the port authority, a source says.

