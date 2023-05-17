ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Singapore

HSFO and VLSFO availability is tight in Singapore. Recommended lead times for both grades are about 8-12 days.

LSMGO is more readily available with a shorter lead time of 4-6 days.

East Asia

Bunker demand is said to be “weak” in Zhoushan’s outer port limit (OPL) and the inner anchorages, a source says. Rough weather is forecast on Wednesday, which could impact bunker operations.

The recommended lead time for VLSFO in Zhoushan is about 5-7 days, while HSFO and LSMGO have shorter lead times of 3-5 days.

VLSFO availability is “super tight” in South Korea’s Ulsan port. Two suppliers have held back VLSFO offers for the next 2-3 weeks due to low inventory levels, a source says. The earliest delivery date for VLSFO with another supplier is from 24 May.

South Asia

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is said to be normal in Visakhapatnam port on India’s east coast, a trader says. Strong wind gusts of up to 24 knots are forecast in Kandla port from Wednesday evening, which could hinder bunkering in the port.

Middle East

All grades remain in tight availability in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan, where lead times stand at around 4-5 days. However, prompt supply is available with some suppliers, but these are subject to enquiry and stem sizes.

Source: ENGINE, By Nithin Chandran, https://engine.online/news