ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Singapore

Singapore has witnessed “below average” bunker demand so far this week, a source says. Product loading delays at oil terminals have put VLSFO availability under pressure in Singapore, compelling some suppliers to push delivery lead times further. Several suppliers are recommending lead times of 9-11 days for the grade, up from 8-10 days last week.

HSFO availability also remains tight in the Southeast Asian bunker hub, with unchanged lead times of 10-13 days. LSMGO remains readily available, with shorter lead times of 2-4 days.

Singapore’s residual fuel oil stocks averaged 6% lower in October than throughout September, according to Enterprise Singapore. The port’s net fuel oil imports dropped 3% in October. In the same time frame, both imports and exports increased. While fuel oil imports rose by 6%, exports surged 29%.

The port’s middle distillate stocks also declined 5% in October compared to September.

China, East Asia and Oceania

A source say that several suppliers have sold out their HSFO stocks in the Chinese bunkering hub and are unable to provide a timeline for when they expect replenishment cargoes to arrive. The lack of HSFO supply has put pressure on prompt availability in Zhoushan, with lead times going up from 3-5 days last week to 5-7 days now

VLSFO and LSMGO remain in good supply in the Chinese bunkering hub, with lead times of 3-5 days advised – virtually unchanged from last week.

The northern Chinese port of Dalian also has good availability of both grades. VLSFO availability remains good in the nearby port of Tianjin, but LSMGO and HSFO remain under pressure. All three grades are tight in the other Chinese port of Qingdao.

Prompt VLSFO and LSMGO supply is tight in the eastern Chinese ports of Shanghai and Xiamen. HSFO remains under pressure in Shanghai and deliveries are mostly subject to enquiry there.

The southeastern port of Fuzhou has tight availability of VLSFO and LSMGO, with deliveries subject to enquiry. On the other hand, both grades remain in good supply in the Chinese ports of Guangzhou and Yangpu.

All bunker grades remain in good supply in Hong Kong, with most suppliers advising lead times of 5-7 days – almost unchanged from last week.

Strong wind gusts of 20-23 knots and swells of close to a metre are forecast to hit Hong Kong on 6 November, which may impact bunkering operations.

The South Korean ports of Ulsan, Onsan, Busan, Daesan, Taean and Yeosu face possible disruptions intermittently from strong winds and high waves between Tuesday and Sunday.

Recommended lead times vary widely between 6-12 days for all grades in South Korean ports. Some suppliers were offering all grades at lead times of 8-13 days last week. Bunker demand has been “quiet” in South Korean ports, a source says.

Adverse weather conditions are also predicted in the Philippine port of Subic Bay on 7 November, which might disrupt bunker deliveries

South Asia

VLSFO and LSMGO can be delivered with around 2-3 days of lead time in some Indian ports, including Kandla on the northwest coast and Cochin on the southern coast

Both grades remain relatively tighter in the Indian ports of Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Haldia, where deliveries are subject to availability. Meanwhile, supply of both grades remains subject to enquiry in Tuticorin port located on the southeast coast of India.

The Sri Lankan ports of Colombo and Trincomalee have good availability of all three bunker fuel grades, with prompt supply available.

Middle East

Prompt availability of all grades remains tight in Fujairah amid good demand, as it has been in recent weeks. Most suppliers are recommending lead times of 5-7 days for all grades. Some can still offer prompt dates for all grades, a source says.

All grades remain in ample supply in the other UAE port of Khor Fakkan, with unchanged lead times of 5-7 days.

Source: ENGINE, By Tuhin Roy, https://engine.online/news