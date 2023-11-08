ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Singapore

A source says Singapore has been witnessing “average” demand so far this week. Product loading delays at oil terminals have kept the availability of VLSFO tight in Singapore, with most suppliers advising lead times of 10-12 days – almost unchanged from last week.

Similarly, HSFO supply also remains under pressure in the port, with lead times of 10-12 days. LSMGO remains readily available, with prompt dates available.

Residual fuel oil stocks in Singapore averaged 6% lower in October than in September, data from Enterprise Singapore showed. In the same time frame, the port’s net fuel oil imports declined by 6%. On the other hand, both fuel oil imports and exports were up. While the port’s fuel oil imports inched 1% higher, fuel oil exports surged 23%.

The port’s middle distillate stocks were also down, declining by 5% in October.

China and East Asia

VLSFO and HSFO availability in Zhoushan has come under pressure because some suppliers are running low on stocks and the arrival of replenishment cargoes has been delayed.

Most suppliers are advising lead times of 5-7 days for both grades, up from 3-5 days last week.

LSMGO remains in ample supply in the Chinese bunkering hub, with prompt dates available.

Strong wind gusts of 21-29 knots and swells of close to a metre are forecast to hit Zhoushan between Friday and Saturday, which may disrupt bunkering in the port.

The northern Chinese port of Dalian has good availability of VLSFO and LSMGO, while nearby Tianjin has good availability of VLSFO but tight availability of LSMGO and HSFO. In Qingdao, all three bunker fuel grades are under pressure.

The eastern Chinese ports of Shanghai and Xiamen have tight availability of VLSFO and LSMGO. HSFO deliveries also remain subject to enquiry in Shanghai.

Supply of VLSFO and LSMGO is tight in the southeastern port of Fuzhou, and deliveries remain subject to enquiry. However, both grades remain in good supply in the Chinese port of Yangpu.

Guangzhou port has good availability of VLSFO, but HSFO supply remains under pressure, with several suppliers recommending lead times of 5-7 days.

Availability of all grades remains good in Hong Kong, with recommended lead times of 5-7 days – virtually unchanged from last week.

Bad weather is predicted in Hong Kong between Wednesday and Thursday, and as well on Saturday, which might impact bunker operations.

Rough weather conditions are predicted intermittently in the South Korean ports of Ulsan, Onsan, Busan, Daesan, Taean and Yeosu till Sunday, which might disrupt bunker deliveries at these ports.

Availability of all grades has improved in South Korean ports, with lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO coming down from 6-12 days to 5-8 days now. HSFO also requires around four days of lead time, sharply down from 6-12 days last week.

Adverse weather conditions are also predicted to hit the Philippine port of Subic Bay on Wednesday, which may disrupt bunker deliveries at the port.

South Asia

VLSFO and LSMGO availability remains good in Kandla on India’s northwest coast and Cochin on the southern coast, with short lead times of 2-3 days.

Both grades remain in tight availability in several Indian ports including Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Haldia, with deliveries subject to availability in these ports. VLSFO and LSMGO also remain subject to enquiry in Tuticorin port located on the southeast coast of India.

Middle East

A source says that strong demand for bunkers has put pressure on the prompt availability of all grades in Fujairah, with most suppliers recommending lead times of 5-7 days.

However, some suppliers can still offer prompt stems for all grades.

The other UAE port of Khor Fakkan has good availability of all grades, with lead times of 5-7 days recommended – almost unchanged from last week.

Availability of LSMGO remains very good in the Omani ports of Muscat, Salalah, Sohar and Duqm, with prompt dates available.

Source: ENGINE, By Tuhin Roy, https://engine.online/news