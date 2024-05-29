ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Singapore and Malaysia

Lead times for VLSFO in Singapore have experienced notable fluctuations recently. Most suppliers recommend lead times of up to nine days for this grade, while some can accommodate stems in as little as two days in port. This has improved from the week prior, when traders recommended longer lead times ranging between 5-10 days.

HSFO supply remains limited in the port, with recommended lead times unchanged at 9-12 days. Lead times for LSMGO vary widely, ranging between 2-8 days.

Singapore’s residual fuel oil stocks have averaged 7% lower so far in May compared to April, according to Enterprise Singapore. Despite a significant 25% increase in the port’s net fuel imports this month, Singapore’s fuel oil stocks have fallen below 19 million bbls. Fuel oil imports have increased by 1 million bbls, surpassing the 106,000-bbl growth in exports this month. The port’s middle distillate stocks have also declined, averaging 3% lower for the month.

In Malaysia’s Port Klang, VLSFO and LSMGO grades are readily available, with recommended lead times of 3-5 days. Some suppliers can provide even faster deliveries for smaller parcel sizes. However, HSFO availability remains constrained due to limited product availability.

In the Indonesian ports of Jakarta and Surabaya, the availability of VLSFO and LSMGO remains good. Additionally, the port of Balikpapan has an ample supply of VLSFO, with recommended lead times of around four days.

China, East Asia and Oceania

Prompt availability of VLSFO and LSMGO grades remains constrained in Zhoushan, with suppliers recommending lead times of 5-7 days, unchanged from last week. HSFO supply has tightened due to the suspension of operations at the Dading oil terminal after a recent oil spill incident. Most suppliers are advising lead times of over two weeks for HSFO there, according to a source.

In Northern China, the availability of VLSFO and LSMGO grades is said to be good in the Dalian port. Similarly, both grades are readily available in Qingdao and Tianjin, though HSFO supply is limited in these ports. In Shanghai, VLSFO and LSMGO availability remain normal, while HSFO supply has been scarce. In Fuzhou and Xiamen, VLSFO and LSMGO grades are readily available. In Guangzhou and Yangpu, prompt availability of both low-sulphur fuel grades remains limited.

In Taiwanese ports including Hualien, Kaohsiung, Taichung and Keelung, the availability of VLSFO and LSMGO remains good, with lead times remaining at 2-3 days.

In Hong Kong, all grades are readily available, with recommended lead times of 3-5 days, while certain suppliers can provide faster deliveries for smaller parcel sizes.

Strong wind gusts of 21-27 knots and swells of close to two metres are forecast to hit the port between Tuesday and Wednesday, which might impact bunker deliveries in Hong Kong.

In South Korean ports, bunker demand has seen an improvement compared to last week, according to a source. Lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO range between 3-10 days, contrasting with the shorter lead times of around four days observed last week. HSFO availability has become tighter, with most suppliers recommending lead times of 8-10 days – a significant increase from around four days last week.

Bunker operations in several South Korean ports, including Ulsan, Onsan, Busan, Daesan, Taean, and Yeosu, may experience intermittent bunkering disruptions throughout the week due to anticipated adverse weather conditions.

High bunker prices in Japanese ports continue to dent bunker demand in the country. Tokyo’s VLSFO was priced about $27-28/mt higher than VLSFO prices in Zhoushan and Singapore on Tuesday. Lead times varied widely across major Japanese ports, with approximately seven days in Tokyo, Chiba, Osaka, Kobe Nagoya, and Yokkaichi, and longer periods ranging from 11-15 days in Mizushima and Oita.

In Western Australia, suppliers in Kwinana and Fremantle ports can offer VLSFO and LSMGO, typically with lead times ranging from 7-8 days. In New South Wales, LSMGO is readily available in Sydney, while HSFO supply is mostly available upon enquiry. In Victoria, Melbourne offers good availability of VLSFO and LSMGO, with ample VLSFO supply also found in Geelong. However, prompt HSFO supply can be limited in both Victorian ports.

In Queensland, Brisbane and Gladstone ports maintain sufficient stocks of VLSFO and LSMGO, with lead times of 7-8 days. HSFO availability remains constrained in Brisbane.

In New Zealand, VLSFO supply in Tauranga and Auckland is ample, and LSMGO supply remains satisfactory in Auckland. Anticipated adverse weather conditions in Tauranga from Tuesday to Friday may impact bunker operations.

Likewise, rough weather is predicted in the Thai ports of Koh Sichang and Leam Chabang on Saturday, potentially posing challenges for bunker deliveries in these ports.

South Asia

In several Indian ports, including Mumbai, Kandla, Tuticorin, Chennai, Cochin, Visakhapatnam, and Haldia, availability of VLSFO and LSMGO has been limited due to supply shortages. One supplier in Paradip is nearly depleted of VLSFO and LSMGO stocks.

Vessel movements and cargo operations at Haldia resumed on Tuesday following the passing of cyclone Remal, which transitioned from a cyclonic storm on Monday to a deep depression by Tuesday, as reported by GAC Hot Port News.

Adverse weather conditions are expected intermittently throughout the week at Sikka, Kandla, and Cochin ports in India, potentially disrupting bunker operations.

The Sri Lankan port of Colombo offers abundant VLSFO and LSMGO supply, with lead times of around two days recommended there. Adverse weather conditions may impact bunker deliveries at the port between Tuesday and Friday.

Middle East

At the UAE port of Fujairah, bunker demand for all grades remains low. However, availability for immediate delivery is still limited, with most suppliers requiring lead times of 5-7 days.

Similarly, at the UAE port of Khor Fakkan, lead times of 5-7 days are common among suppliers.

In Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port, there is enough supply of VLSFO and LSMGO. In Djibouti, some suppliers are facing shortages of VLSFO, although LSMGO remains unaffected.

LSMGO is easily accessible in Omani ports, including Sohar, Salalah, Muscat, and Duqm.

Source: ENGINE, By Tuhin Roy