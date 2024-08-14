ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

• Availability is good for all grades in Zhoushan

• Low bunker demand in several South Korean ports

• LSMGO supply is good across Omani ports

Singapore and Malaysia

VLSFO availability in Singapore remains tight, with several suppliers advising lead times of 9-13 days, consistent with last week. Some suppliers expect replenishment stocks to arrive towards the end of this month, which could boost supply in the port, according to a source.

HSFO supply is also under pressure, with lead times extending from last week’s 8-11 days to 10-12 days. LSMGO is more readily available, with lead times of 2-5 days.

According to Enterprise Singapore, the port’s residual fuel oil stocks have averaged 2% higher so far in August than in July. Singapore has experienced a significant 54% decline in net fuel oil imports so far this month, with a reduction of 1.86 million bbls, while fuel oil exports have increased by a modest 255,000 bbls. Additionally, the port’s middle distillate stocks have surged, averaging 14% higher on the month.

In Malaysia’s Port Klang, VLSFO and LSMGO supply is good, with some suppliers offering prompt deliveries for smaller quantities, although HSFO availability remains limited.

East Asia

In Zhoushan, bunker demand remains low as it has been in recent weeks. Most suppliers recommend lead times of 3-6 days for VLSFO and LSMGO, and 4-7 days for HSFO, consistent with last week.

In Northern China, VLSFO and LSMGO are readily available at the ports of Dalian, Qingdao, and Tianjin. However, HSFO supply is somewhat limited in Qingdao and Tianjin. Shanghai has a strong supply of VLSFO and LSMGO, but HSFO availability is quite limited. The ports of Fuzhou and Xiamen also have good availability of VLSFO and LSMGO grades, while prompt availability of both grades is somewhat constrained in Guangzhou and Yangpu ports.

At Taiwanese ports like Hualien, Kaohsiung, Taichung, and Keelung, the supply of VLSFO and LSMGO remains ample, with prompt lead times of about two days recommended, consistent with last week.

In Hong Kong, all bunker fuel grades are readily available, with typical lead times of seven days.

In South Korean ports, the availability of all fuel grades remains good due to low bunker demand. Most suppliers are recommending lead times of about 3-7 days for all grades in southern South Korean ports and around seven days in western South Korean ports.

High waves are forecasted to affect the South Korean ports of Ulsan, Onsan, and Busan between 13-14 August, and Yeosu between 16-18 August, which could impact bunker operations at these locations.

In Japan, LSMGO supply remains strong across major ports, including Tokyo, Chiba, Yokohama, Kawasaki, Osaka, Kobe, Sakai, Nagoya, Yokkaichi, Mizushima, and Oita. VLSFO availability is tight across Tokyo, Chiba, Yokohama, Kawasaki, Nagoya, and Yokkaichi, according to a source. Prompt availability of HSFO is also constrained in most Japanese ports.

Oceania

In Western Australia, ports such as Kwinana, Fremantle, and Kembla offer a good supply of VLSFO and LSMGO, with lead times of 7-8 days. In New South Wales, Sydney has an adequate supply of LSMGO, but prompt HSFO availability is based on firm enquiries.

In Victoria, Melbourne and Geelong ports have ample VLSFO and LSMGO supplies, although prompt HSFO deliveries can be difficult. Queensland’s Brisbane and Gladstone ports maintain sufficient VLSFO and LSMGO stocks, with lead times of about 7-8 days, but HSFO availability is limited in Brisbane.

In New Zealand, Tauranga and Auckland ports have a decent supply of VLSFO, and Auckland also has a good supply of LSMGO. However, rough weather conditions in Tauranga over the weekend may affect bunker operations.

South Asia

In several Indian ports, including Kandla, Mumbai, Tuticorin, Chennai, Cochin, and Visakhapatnam, the availability of VLSFO and LSMGO remains limited, consistent with recent weeks.

In Haldia, both grades are tight, with a supplier running low on stock. One supplier in Paradip is nearly out of VLSFO.

Kochi is expected to face rough weather on Thursday, which could disrupt bunker operations.

In contrast, the port of Colombo in Sri Lanka has ample supplies of VLSFO, LSMGO and HSFO. However, adverse weather conditions are forecasted for Colombo on Wednesday and next Monday, which may affect bunker deliveries.

Middle East

In Fujairah, prompt availability of all fuel grades remains limited, with most suppliers requiring lead times of 5-7 days.

The situation is similar in Khor Fakkan, UAE, where suppliers also recommend lead times of 5-7 days.

In contrast, Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia has ample supplies of VLSFO and LSMGO. In Djibouti, VLSFO supply is under pressure, while LSMGO is more readily available. Omani ports, including Sohar, Salalah, Muscat, and Duqm, have ample availability of LSMGO.

Source: Engine, By Tuhin Roy