ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

· VLSFO and HSFO availability remains tight in Singapore

· Several South Korean ports could face weather disruptions

· Bunker demand is low in Fujairah

Singapore and Malaysia

VLSFO availability in Singapore remains tight, with several suppliers advising lead times of 7-13 days, consistent with the previous week.

HSFO supply is also under pressure, with advised lead times of 8-11 days. Conversely, LSMGO remains readily available in Singapore, with lead times of 2-7 days, almost unchanged on the week.

According to the latest data from Enterprise Singapore, Singapore’s residual fuel oil stocks have averaged 2% lower so far this month than across July. The port has experienced a 26% decline in net fuel oil imports in August so far. Both fuel oil imports and exports have decreased this month, with imports declining by a significant 728,000 bbls, exceeding the 295,000 bbls drop in exports. This has contributed to the stock drawdown.

On the other hand, Singapore’s middle distillate stocks have averaged 14% higher for the month.

In Malaysia’s Port Klang, VLSFO and LSMGO supplies are strong, with some suppliers able to offer prompt deliveries for smaller quantities. However, HSFO availability remains limited.

East Asia

Bunker demand in Zhoushan continues to be weak, as it has been in recent weeks. Suppliers are advising lead times of 3-6 days for VLSFO and LSMGO, and 5-7 days for HSFO, same as last week.

In Northern China, ports like Dalian, Qingdao, and Tianjin have ample supplies of VLSFO and LSMGO, although HSFO is less readily available in Qingdao and Tianjin. Shanghai also has robust supplies of VLSFO and LSMGO, but HSFO is in short supply. Meanwhile, Fuzhou and Xiamen ports have good access to VLSFO and LSMGO, but in Guangzhou and Yangpu, prompt availability of both grades is somewhat restricted.

In the Taiwanese ports of Hualien, Kaohsiung, Taichung, and Keelung, VLSFO and LSMGO supplies remain stable, with prompt lead times of around two days, consistent with the previous week.

In Hong Kong, all bunker fuel grades are readily available, with several suppliers suggesting lead times of around seven days, which is nearly the same as last week.

Strong wind gusts of 20–24 knots and swells of close to two metres are forecast to hit the port between Tuesday and Wednesday, which might impact bunker deliveries in Hong Kong.

In South Korean ports, VLSFO and LSMGO remain readily available, with most suppliers recommending lead times of around 3-7 days, nearly unchanged from last week. However, prompt HSFO availability is tight, as several suppliers have depleted their stocks. HSFO lead times are currently 7-10 days in southern South Korean ports and 4-6 days in western ports.

Near Japan’s Okinawa, Typhoon Jongdari formed on Monday morning. It is predicted to bring rain to the Korean Peninsula through Tuesday and to dissipate early on Wednesday morning, roughly 60 kilometers from Seosan, South Chungcheong, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

High winds and waves influenced by Typhoon Jongdari are forecasted to affect the South Korean ports of Ulsan, Onsan, and Busan between 20-25 August, and Daesan and Taean between 21-22 August, potentially impacting bunker operations at these locations.

In Japan, LSMGO supply continues to be strong across major ports, including Tokyo, Chiba, Yokohama, Kawasaki, Osaka, Kobe, Sakai, Nagoya, Yokkaichi, Mizushima, and Oita. While HSFO availability has improved in most Japanese ports, prompt availability remains limited in Oita.

Meanwhile, the prompt availability of VLSFO is tight across the ports of Tokyo, Chiba, Yokohama, Kawasaki, Osaka, Kobe, Sakai, Nagoya, Yokkaichi, Mizushima, and Oita, according to a source. Oceania

In Western Australia, ports like Kwinana, Fremantle, and Kembla offer a good supply of VLSFO and LSMGO, with lead times of 7-8 days. Sydney in New South Wales has a sufficient supply of LSMGO, but prompt HSFO availability depends on firm enquiries.

In Victoria, Melbourne and Geelong ports have ample VLSFO and LSMGO, although prompt HSFO deliveries may be challenging. Queensland’s Brisbane and Gladstone ports have adequate VLSFO and LSMGO stocks with lead times of around 7-8 days, but Brisbane’s HSFO availability is limited.

In New Zealand, Tauranga and Auckland ports have a decent supply of VLSFO, with Auckland also offering a good supply of LSMGO. However, rough weather conditions in Tauranga on Friday could impact bunker operations.

South Asia

In several Indian ports, including Kandla, Mumbai, Tuticorin, Chennai, Cochin, and Visakhapatnam, VLSFO and LSMGO availability remains limited.

The All-India Port and Dock Workers’ Federation has announced an indefinite nationwide strike starting on 28 August, which is expected to halt cargo handling at all 12 major ports: Deendayal (Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Kochi, Ennore, Chennai, VOC Tuticorin,

Visakhapatnam, Paradip, and Kolkata (including Haldia). This could lead to severe delays and congestion, according to GAC Hot Port News.

However, the strike’s impact on bunkering operations in Indian ports would be minimal, several sources told ENGINE.

In contrast, the Sri Lankan port of Colombo has ample supplies of VLSFO, LSMGO, and HSFO, with lead times of around five days recommended.

Middle East

In Fujairah, prompt availability of all fuel grades is limited, with most suppliers needing 5-7 days of lead time. Overall, bunker demand has been low in the UAE port.

The situation is similar in Khor Fakkan, UAE, where suppliers also advise lead times of 5-7 days. Conversely, Jeddah port in Saudi Arabia has ample VLSFO and LSMGO. In Djibouti, VLSFO supply is constrained, whereas LSMGO is more readily available. Omani ports, including Sohar, Salalah, Muscat, and Duqm, have a good supply of LSMGO.

Source: By Tuhin Roy, ENGINE