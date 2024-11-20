ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Singapore and Malaysia

VLSFO availability has tightened, with lead times now at 6-11 days, compared to last week’s 2-8 days.

HSFO supply has also become more constrained, with lead times increasing from 4-8 days last week to 9-13 days. LSMGO now requires lead times of 4-9 days, up from 2-6 days last week.

In Singapore, residual fuel oil stocks have averaged 2% higher this month than in October, according to Enterprise Singapore. However, net fuel oil imports have dropped sharply by 50% in November, with imports falling by a record 3.29 million bbls, while exports have declined by 1.03 million bbls. Additionally, middle distillate stocks at the port have averaged 1% higher this month.

At Malaysia’s Port Klang, VLSFO and LSMGO supplies remain abundant, with some suppliers offering prompt deliveries for smaller volumes. In contrast, HSFO availability remains limited.

East Asia

Bunker fuel availability in Zhoushan remains stable despite low demand, with suppliers recommending lead times of 5-7 days for VLSFO and 3-5 days for LSMGO and HSFO.

In Northern China, Dalian and Qingdao ports have ample VLSFO and LSMGO supplies, though HSFO is limited in Qingdao. Supply is tight for all grades in Tianjin.

In Shanghai, LSMGO is readily available, but VLSFO and HSFO are in short supply. Fuzhou has strong availability of both VLSFO and LSMGO, while Xiamen has good VLSFO supply but restricted LSMGO availability. In Yangpu and Guangzhou, prompt availability of both grades remains constrained.

The Hong Kong Observatory (HKO) has issued a standby signal for Tropical Storm Man-yi, which will remain in effect until Tuesday. The port was experiencing wind gusts of 18-21 knots and swells exceeding one meter on Tuesday.

Suppliers are already dealing with congestion and loading delays following disruptions caused by Tropical Cyclone Toraji last week. Lead times of approximately seven days are recommended for all fuel grades in Hong Kong.

In Taiwan, the ports of Hualien, Kaohsiung, Taichung, and Keelung have stable VLSFO and LSMGO availability, with lead times steady at around two days.

In southern South Korean ports, lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO have increased from 2–7 days last week, to 3–9 days now, reflecting tighter supply. Availability of these grades has tightened in western ports and deliveries are subject to inquiries. Lead times in western ports were 2–7 days last week.

Conversely, HSFO supply in South Korea has improved, with most suppliers recommending a lead time of around seven days for HSFO across all ports, compared to last week when supply was based on enquiry.

Bunker operations at Ulsan, Onsan, Busan and Yeosu ports are expected to face intermittent disruptions due to potential bad weather conditions during 22-24 November. Bunkering interruptions are also anticipated at Daesan and Taean ports during 21-23 November.

VLSFO supply is generally stable across Japanese ports, though prompt deliveries are constrained in Oita. HSFO availability is tight for prompt delivery at most locations, while LSMGO is readily available at major ports, including Tokyo, Chiba, Yokohama, Kawasaki, Osaka, Kobe, Sakai, Nagoya, Yokkaichi, Mizushima, and Oita.

The Philippine port of Subic Bay is bracing for inclement weather this week, which may disrupt bunkering operations. Similarly, adverse weather is expected to affect bunkering at the Thai ports of Koh Sichang and Leam Chabang on Thursday.

Oceania

The bunker barge, which had been out of service since September for dry docking, resumed operations late last week, according to a source. As a result, VLSFO availability has normalized at Fremantle and Kwinana, with lead times of approximately 7–8 days. LSMGO remains available at berth. Both grades remain in good supply in Kembla.

In New South Wales, Sydney has sufficient LSMGO, but HSFO may require longer lead times. In Victoria, Melbourne and Geelong have ample supplies of VLSFO and LSMGO, though prompt HSFO deliveries may be difficult.

In Queensland, Brisbane and Gladstone report adequate VLSFO and LSMGO with lead times of 7–8 days, but HSFO availability in Brisbane is limited.

In New Zealand, Tauranga and Auckland maintain good VLSFO supplies, with Auckland also well-stocked in LSMGO. However, rough weather in Tauranga from Wednesday to Saturday may disrupt bunker operations.

South Asia

VLSFO and LSMGO availability remains tight at several Indian ports, including Kandla, Mumbai, Tuticorin, Chennai, and Cochin, consistent with recent weeks. In Visakhapatnam and Haldia, both grades are subject to availability, while a supplier in Paradip is nearly out of stock.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s ports of Colombo and Hambantota have ample supplies of VLSFO, LSMGO and HSFO, with prompt lead times of around two days.

Middle East

Prompt availability in Fujairah remains tight, with lead times of approximately 5-7 days for all grades, consistent with last week. However, some suppliers can still accommodate prompt deliveries, according to a source. Similarly, suppliers in Khor Fakkan are recommending lead times of 5–7 days for all grades.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port has adequate supplies of both VLSFO and LSMGO. Djibouti continues to face VLSFO shortages, while LSMGO is more readily available. Omani ports, including Sohar, Salalah, Muscat, and Duqm, have ample LSMGO supplies with prompt delivery options.

