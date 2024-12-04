ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Singapore and Malaysia

Despite low demand, the availability of all grades is tight for prompt dates in Singapore, according to a source. Most suppliers are recommending lead times of about 10 days for VLSFO. Some can accommodate stems with shorter lead times, but these are typically priced higher compared to those for dates further out.

Recommended lead times for HSFO are around 2-6 days and 1-5 days for LSMGO.

At Malaysia’s Port Klang, VLSFO and LSMGO supplies are good, although HSFO availability remains relatively tight.

East Asia

In Zhoushan, fuel availability remains steady, with several suppliers advising lead times of 5-7 days for VLSFO and HSFO, and 3-5 days for LSMGO. Some suppliers can arrange prompt deliveries for smaller VLSFO stems.

VLSFO and LSMGO supplies are abundant at Dalian and Qingdao ports in Northern China, although HSFO availability is tight in Qingdao. Tianjin is facing limited supply across all fuel grades.

In Shanghai, LSMGO is readily available, but VLSFO and HSFO are scarce. Prompt availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is also tight in Yangpu and Guangzhou.

Fuzhou has good availability of VLSFO and LSMGO, while Xiamen has ample VLSFO supply but limited LSMGO.

All three grades are tight for prompt dates in Hong Kong. Lead times of seven days are recommended for all grades.

VLSFO and LSMGO are readily available in the Taiwanese ports of Hualien, Kaohsiung, and Keelung, with lead times of about two days, consistent with last week. Lead times for both grades are around 3-4 days in Taichung.

Bunker demand in South Korean ports remains subdued due to higher bunker prices.

Availability remains tight across South Korean ports, with most suppliers recommending lead times of 6-8 days for all grades. Bunkering operations might be suspended in the South Korean ports of Ulsan, Onsan, Busan, Yeosu, and Daesan between 3-8 December due to rough weather conditions.

LSMGO supply remains robust across key Japanese ports including Tokyo, Chiba, Yokohama, Kawasaki, Osaka, Kobe, Sakai, Nagoya, Yokkaichi, Mizushima, and Oita. VLSFO availability is steady, though prompt deliveries are limited in Oita. Meanwhile, prompt HSFO supply is said to be tight in Nagoya, Yokkaichi, Mizushima, and Oita, according to a source.

Bad weather may disrupt bunkering in the Philippine port of Subic Bay on 9 December.

Similarly, adverse weather is expected to impact bunkering at the Vietnamese port of Ho Chi Minh from 7-9 December.

Oceania

VLSFO and LSMGO are available at the western Australian ports of Kwinana, Fremantle, and Kembla, with lead times of around 7-8 days. In New South Wales’ Sydney port, LSMGO supplies are adequate, but HSFO may require longer lead times.

In Victoria, both Melbourne and Geelong have good VLSFO and LSMGO supply, though prompt HSFO deliveries are tight. Queensland’s Brisbane and Gladstone ports have sufficient VLSFO and LSMGO with lead times of 7-8 days, but HSFO availability in Brisbane remains tight.

In New Zealand, Tauranga and Auckland both have good supplies of VLSFO, with Auckland also having ample LSMGO stocks. Adverse weather is expected in Tauranga between 4 and 8 December, which can cause bunkering disruptions.

South Asia

VLSFO and LSMGO availability remains tight at several Indian ports, including Mumbai, Tuticorin, and Chennai, as it has been in recent weeks. Supply of both grades is subject to availability in Visakhapatnam and Haldia, while Kandla and Cochin have good stock.

Adverse weather conditions in the port of Visakhapatnam could disrupt bunker operations during the week.

Sri Lanka’s Colombo port has good availability for all bunker grades. Lead times of three days are recommended by a supplier there.

Middle East

Prompt availability for VLSFO and LSMGO remains tight in Fujairah, with lead times of 5-7 days recommended for both grades. Similarly, suppliers in Khor Fakkan are recommending lead times of 5-7 days for all grades.

Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port has a good LSMGO supply, but VLSFO is tight. Djibouti has LSMGO shortages. Omani ports, including Sohar, Salalah, Muscat, and Duqm have adequate LSMGO supply available to cater to prompt demand.

