ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

Singapore and Malaysia

Bunker demand in Singapore has been sluggish so far this week, according to a source. Most suppliers recommend lead times of 5–9 days for VLSFO, nearly unchanged from last week. HSFO lead times have dropped from around 13 days last week to 2–9 days now, while LSMGO lead times remain steady at 3–6 days.

Residual fuel oil stocks in Singapore averaged 10% lower in January compared to December, according to Enterprise Singapore data. The port’s fuel oil stocks fell below 21 million bbls as net fuel oil imports declined by 29% in January. Imports decreased by 924,000 bbls, while exports increased by 599,000 bbls. Middle distillate stocks at the port also fell, averaging 9% lower than the previous month.

At Malaysia’s Port Klang, VLSFO and LSMGO supplies are abundant, with prompt small-quantity deliveries readily available, but HSFO supply remains limited.

East Asia

In Zhoushan, recommended lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries have risen from four days last week, to approximately six days now. HSFO supply remains tight, with lead times of around 10 days.

In northern China, Dalian and Qingdao ports have ample supplies of VLSFO and LSMGO, though HSFO is scarce in Qingdao. Tianjin is facing tight availability of both HSFO and VLSFO, while LSMGO supply remains stable.

Suppliers in Shanghai have ample supply of LSMGO, but VLSFO and HSFO availability is under pressure.

In Fuzhou, availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is good. VLSFO supply is good in Xiamen, whereas LSMGO is limited.

At Yangpu and Guangzhou, prompt deliveries of VLSFO and LSMGO remain constrained.

VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries at several Taiwanese ports, including Taichung, Kaohsiung, Keelung and Hualien, require lead times of about two days, nearly unchanged from last week.

In Hong Kong, lead times for all fuel grades remain steady at approximately seven days, consistent with recent weeks. However, bunker deliveries may get disrupted by adverse weather conditions expected on 13–14 and 16–17 February.

In southern South Korean ports, VLSFO and LSMGO deliveries require lead times of 5–7 days, while deliveries in western ports need slightly longer lead times of around eight days. Last week, lead times for these grades ranged from 3 to 12 days across all South Korean ports.

HSFO deliveries now have an advised lead time of around six days in several ports, compared to 3–12 days last week.

Bunker operations at Ulsan, Onsan, Busan and Yeosu may face intermittent disruptions due to potential bad weather conditions on 12–13 and 15–17 February. Similar interruptions are expected at Daesan and Taean on 12–13 and 16–17 February.

In Japan, VLSFO is widely available at major ports such as Tokyo, Chiba, Yokohama, Kawasaki, Osaka, Kobe, Sakai, Nagoya and Yokkaichi, while prompt supply is limited in Mizushima.

LSMGO supplies remain stable overall, but securing prompt deliveries can be difficult in Nagoya, Yokkaichi and Mizushima. Similarly, HSFO availability is steady, though prompt deliveries may be challenging at these ports.

Meanwhile, all fuel grades are subject to availability in Oita.

Subic Bay in the Philippines is forecast to face inclement weather on 17 February, potentially disrupting bunkering operations.

Oceania

In Western Australia, VLSFO and LSMGO supplies are ample at Kwinana, Fremantle and Kembla ports, with standard lead times of 7–8 days.

In New South Wales, LSMGO availability in Sydney is stable, though HSFO may require longer lead times. In Victoria, suppliers in Melbourne and Geelong have sufficient VLSFO and LSMGO stocks, but securing prompt HSFO deliveries can be challenging.

Suppliers in Queensland, Brisbane and Gladstone have adequate stocks of VLSFO and LSMGO, with recommended lead times of 7–8 days. However, HSFO availability in Brisbane remains limited.

Several Western Australian ports have declared cyclone alerts as Tropical Low 18U is expected to impact the east Pilbara or west Kimberley coast as a severe tropical cyclone later this week. Port Hedland and Port Walcott are at cyclone alert stage 3 or clear port, while Barrow Island is at Monitor stage. Dampier, Ashburton, Cape Preston West, Onslow, and Varanus Island are at stage 2 or prepare, though shipping operations continue as planned.

Weather conditions will be closely monitored, with further updates to follow, according to GAC Hot Port News.

In New Zealand, Tauranga and Auckland have sufficient VLSFO stocks. Suppliers in Auckland also have ample LSMGO availability. However, rough weather conditions are forecast in Tauranga on 17 February, which could disrupt bunker operations.

South Asia

Availability at Indian ports has tightened due to refinery maintenance and increased exports, making VLSFO subject to enquiry at several locations, including Kandla, Mumbai, Tuticorin, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Cochin and Paradip. In Haldia, a supplier is nearly out of stock. LSMGO supply also remains tight across most Indian ports.

Despite these constraints, Sri Lanka has not experienced a notable rise in demand, according to a trader. In Colombo, lead times for all fuel grades remain around seven days, nearly unchanged from last week. In Hambantota, lead times have increased from six days last week to approximately nine days now.

Middle East

In Fujairah, bunker availability remains tight, with lead times for all grades holding steady at 5–7 days, unchanged from last week. Khor Fakkan has similar lead time recommendations.

In Basrah, Iraq, VLSFO and LSMGO are readily available. In contrast, supplies of both grades are nearly depleted in Ras Laffan, Qatar, and Suez, Egypt.

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, has sufficient LSMGO supply, but VLSFO remains limited. Meanwhile, bunker deliveries in Yanbu may get affected by bad weather on 12 February.

Bunker supply is under pressure in Djibouti, with VLSFO and HSFO stocks nearly exhausted and LSMGO supply running low.

Omani ports, including Sohar, Salalah, Muscat and Duqm, continue to have ample LSMGO supply.

Source: ENGINE, By Tuhin Roy, https://engine.online/news