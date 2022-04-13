ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

• HSFO380 contamination concerns in Singapore

• Hong Kong demand on steady rise

• Sri Lanka grapples with state of emergency and curfews

Singapore

HSFO380 and VLSFO availability is “super tight” in Singapore and requires 12-15 days of lead time, while LSMGO is shorter at 5-6 days.

Some suppliers are avoiding HSFO380 offers due to increased testing requirements, sources say. VLSFO availability is tight amid low availability of blend stocks.

Fuel testing firm Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) latest findings suggest that a total of 140,000 mt of chloride-contaminated HSFO380 was delivered by two bunker suppliers via 12 barges in Singapore between February and March.

VPS strongly suggests GC−MS HS test to detect chloride contamination and warns the fuel remains in supply chain and could possibly be reused or re-blended for further use.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s residual fuel oil and middle distillate stockpiles have been drawn to yet new lows this year, according to Enterprise Singapore.

East Asia

In Hong Kong, bunker demand remains robust after authorities lifted quarantine rules for cargo and bunker-only calls last month, sources say. HSFO380 availability is tighter compared to VLSFO and LSMGO, which require 4-5 days of lead time.

Low sulphur fuel availability in Zhoushan is normal. Some suppliers can offer limited prompt deliveries for LSMGO and VLSFO grades. HSFO380 remains tight as only some supplier can offer the grade, sources say.

South Korea’s southern ports of Busan, Ulsan and Yeosu continue to see tight prompt availability. Suggested lead times for VLSFO in these ports range from 5-7 days, depending on the supplier. Prompt LSMGO supply has also tightened because of pressure on overall barge availability.

In Port Klang, some suppliers can offer limited volumes of VLSFO and LSMGO for prompt deliveries, sources say.

In Manila, LSMGO availability is normal. The earliest delivery date is on 19 April with one supplier as bunker schedules are already filling up beyond the Easter holiday.

South Asia

Colombo’s bunker operations continue to be affected by the state of emergency and curfews imposed by the Sri Lankan government amid protest over the county’s worsening economic crisis at the beginning of this month.

The Sri Lanka Port Authority has said that Colombo port operates normally despite the curfews, while acknowledging they have encountered unprecedented challenges.

VLSFO and LSMGO supply has tightened in Colombo, but some suppliers can offer prompt deliveries depending on barge schedules. A supplier expects LSMGO replenishment stocks to arrive by next week.

Suppliers in Colombo are planning and coordinating their deliveries way in advance to raise awareness of potential supply disruptions from external factors outside of their control.

In India, availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal in Mumbai and Visakhapatnam, and requires 2-4 days of lead time. In Mundra, LSMGO and VLSFO requires 5-6 days ahead, while HSFO380 is tighter and requires longer lead time.

Middle East

Availability is tight for all fuel grades in Fujairah. Lead times of around six days are recommended for VLSFO and LSMGO, and a longer eight days for HSFO380.

In Basra, bunker fuel availability is normal across all grades. A supplier can offer prompt deliveries for VLSFO and LSMGO, a source said.

Availability of VLSFO and LSMGO is normal in Duqm and Sohar port and requires 2-4 days of lead time, sources say.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)