ENGINE: East of Suez Bunker Fuel Availability Outlook

• Zhoushan suppliers running low on VLSFO stocks

• Bunker operations return to normal in Fujairah

• VLSFO and LSMGO still tight in Singapore

Singapore

VLSFO and HSFO availability remains tight for prompt dates in Singapore. Most suppliers are fully booked for the remaining days of this month, sources say. Recommended lead times are around 10-14 days.

LSMGO remains more readily available, and its lead times are about 5-7 days out.

HSFO availability could tighten further in Singapore over the coming weeks as a major HSFO supplier has been temporarily banned from supplying in the port by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA). The ban started last week and will last for two months.

Singapore’s total fuel oil imports surged by a massive 141% in the week to 17 August, and have averaged 3% higher this month than in July.

More VLSFO and LSMGO stems were fixed in recent week, while HSFO fixtures have been fewer.

East Asia

Prompt VLSFO stems remain difficult to secure in Zhoushan as some suppliers are running low on stocks. Sources expect VLSFO availability to improve from early September onwards with replenishment cargoes set to arrive by then, sources say.

Some can offer limited VLSFO quantities for prompt dates in Zhoushan, while LSMGO remains readily available. One supplier’s earliest delivery date is five days out for HSFO.

All grades remain in tight availability in South Korean ports. Prompt stems are difficult to secure as most suppliers are fully booked for the remaining days of this month, sources say.

Only two suppliers can offer HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO for prompt dates in Busan, while deliveries with others are mostly subject to enquiry. Some can only offer delivery from 5 September onwards.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability are normal in Hong Kong and stems require 5-6 days of lead time. HSFO availability is tight as fewer suppliers offer the grade.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is tight for prompt dates in Vietnamese ports.

Bunker demand remains sluggish in the Philippines’ Manila amid relatively higher bunker prices. LSMGO availability is normal. A supplier can offer deliveries for prompt dates.



South Asia

HSFO, VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in India’s Mumbai. A supplier can offer prompt deliveries.

VLSFO and HSFO availability has improved in Mundra on India’s northwest coast. VLSFO requires about four days of lead time, down from 6-7 days last week. HSFO is readily available and has a shorter lead time of 2-3 days.

VLSFO supply is almost out of stock in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada on India’s east coast. A supplier expects replenishment stocks to arrive by mid-September.

Bunker fuel availability is normal in Sri Lanka’s Colombo and Trincomalee. Some suppliers can offer VLSFO and LSMGO for prompt dates. HSFO availability is normal, and one supplier can offer deliveries for prompt dates.

Middle East

Bunker operations have fully returned to normal in Fujairah. The port’s terminals were hit with heavy rains and flooding in late July. This caused a massive holdup in the bunker supply chain in the following weeks and forced some suppliers to declare force majeures.

Prompt supply availability remains is tight across all grades in Fujairah. Recommended lead times for VLSFO and LSMGO are about 8-9 days, while HSFO requires 11-12 days.

Some suppliers can offer VLSFO for prompt dates, but these are typically priced at a premium, a trader says.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in Oman’s Sohar. A supplier can offer deliveries for prompt dates. Meanwhile, VLSFO is out of stock in Duqm, and 10 days of lead times is required for LSMGO in Salalah.

VLSFO and LSMGO availability is normal in Iraq’s Basra port.

Source: ENGINE (https://engine.online/)